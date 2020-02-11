Advertisement

Researchers have discovered a large new species of tyrannosaurs that lived about 80 million years ago and was closely related to the legendary Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Called Thanatotheristes degrootorum – the first part of which means “Grim Reaper of Death” – the Apex Predator was up to 30 feet long and possibly weighed up to two tons when fully grown. This was the result of a study published in the journal Cretaceous Research.

In the article, a team of scientists from the University of Calgary and the Royal Tyrrell Museum, Canada, describe the types of fossils that farmer and paleontology lover John De Groot discovered in southern Alberta, Canada in 2010.

According to the team, T. degrootorum is one of the oldest species of tyrannosaurs discovered in North America and is at least 2.5 million years older than its closest relative. Tyrannosaurs – which means “tyrant lizards” – were a family of large carnivorous dinosaurs that lived in North America, Europe and Asia in the late Cretaceous period (145 to 66 million years ago).

Tyrannosaurs tended to have massive skulls with large teeth and walked with their two long legs. The largest animal in this group was T. rex – one of the largest predators that have ever roamed the earth and have grown up to 40 feet long.

“Alberta has a rich dinosaur history and we have discovered some of the greatest finds on earth here in the province,” said study author François Therrien from the Royal Tyrrell Museum in a statement. “The discovery of Thanatotheristes degrootorum is historic because it is the first new tyrannosaur species to be discovered in Canada in 50 years. The last tyrannosaur described in Canada was Daspletosaurus in 1970.”

When De Groot came across the fossils for the first time, he found several skull fragments. By analyzing these bones, paleontologists were able to identify some unique features, such as distinctive vertical ridges along the upper jaw, that allowed them to confirm the sample as a new species.

“The jawbone was an absolutely breathtaking find. We knew it was special because you could see the petrified teeth clearly,” said De Groot in the statement.

Artist’s impression of Thanatotheristes degrootorum.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum

The second part of the dinosaur’s name is a tribute to De Groot. The first part consists of the Greek words “Thanatos” – the god of death in ancient Greek mythology – and “theristes”, which means “one” who reaps or reaps.

“We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was the only known large-headed predator of its time in Canada, the grim reaper of death,” said Darla Zelenitsky, another author of the study from the University of Calgary in Canada AFP.

“There are very few species of tyrannosaurids in relative terms,” ​​said Zelenitsky. “Because of the nature of the food chain, these large predators were less common than herbivorous or herbivorous dinosaurs.”

The researchers say the discovery is significant because it fills a void in our understanding of tyrannosaur evolution.

