Advertisement

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapurs Malang are in theaters today and there is no denying that the duo looks fabulous in the film. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also play a decisive role in the romantic thriller, directed by Mohit Suri. The film had appeared on the news on various things prior to its release, including Aditya and Disha, a steaming underwater kissing scene. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the duo shared their experience of working underwater and shooting for more than 10 hours in depth.

Disha said, “We had a day of training. To be honest, we didn’t have much time because we shot back to back and it was very tiring. We were under water for 10 hours. We didn’t go out because it was pretty deep and you could not go up and down and we were there for 10 hours. There is no light. You only breathe through this oxygen mask and it was quite difficult. You cannot see anything because it is pitch black. “

Advertisement

As Aditya added, “You can’t keep your eyes open because there is chlorine and we have lost air halfway through the movement. And suddenly you start to snap and your respective divers have to come in and help you with oxygen. Obviously, it’s a lot easier than what divers go through in the ocean, but it’s difficult for someone in a day to learn. It was an exciting day, it was something new, so it was fun. “Well, we can’t wait to find out how the film works at the box office. In this section you can find more information about Bollywood.

Advertisement