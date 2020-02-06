Advertisement

© 2019 DISNEY ENTERPRISES, INC. With the voices of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba, Disney ‘The Lion King’ is directed by Jon Favreau.

BERKELEY, California >> The Walt Disney Co. has apologized to a California school that was charged a $ 250 licensing fee after showing the remake of the company in 2019 for “The Lion King” during a fundraising.

Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for “illegal screening” of the film during a “parental night out” event that raised $ 800 last year, KPIX-TV reported today.

Because the school did not have a license at Disney, they were asked to pay $ 250.

PTA president David Rose said a parent bought the movie at Best Buy. School officials were shocked when they got the bill and didn’t know they were breaking rules, he said.

“The event earned $ 800, so if we have to transfer more than a third of it to Disney, so be it. You know, lessons learned, “Rose told the news station.

But today, Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology to the school on behalf of the company.

“I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative,” said Iger.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licenses for Disney and other large studios, did not respond to KPIX’s request for comment.

Disney’s remake of his 1994 animation classic earned over $ 1.6 billion at the global checkout.

