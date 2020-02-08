Advertisement

Disney CEO Bob Iger went to Twitter on Thursday to officially apologize for his company and demanded part of the proceeds from a primary school raised by screening the recent remake of “Lion King”. Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California, was instructed to pay $ 250, about a third of the total money raised, for “illegal screening” of the film.

Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA, “Iger said. “I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative.”

Movie Licensing USA, the company that manages licenses for Disney and a number of other film studios, has issued the order to the school in an e-mail. The film was purchased by a parent and shown at the school in October as part of a fundraising with the theme ‘parent evening’. The event raised $ 800.

“Every time a movie is shown outdoors, legal permission is required to show it because it is considered a public performance,” Movie Licensing USA said in an email to the school.

The license manager has not yet made any public comments about the situation.

The move initially received intense criticism, but online and from people associated with Emerson Elementary. Lori Droste, an Emerson parent, criticized Disney for using a loophole in the company to prevent local property taxes from being paid, making the school primarily in need of fundraising.

“It’s just so terrible that an incredibly rich company … is chasing its licensing agents after a PTA has to collect insane amounts of money just to pay teachers, cover financial scholarships, and manage school programs,” Droste said.

Disney’s new “The Lion King” remake. Photo: Disney

