Advertisement

The new Avengers Campus promises to delight visitors. Spider-Man swings across the sky, Captain America jumps from the roofs, and Doctor Strange casts spells when the new Marvel superhero land opens at Disney California Adventure.

“Avengers Campus will really blow people away,” said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure.

Advertisement

Finnegan revealed new details about the Avengers Campus with the Marvel theme that will debut this summer at the Anaheim theme park.

Disney California Adventure vice president Patrick Finnegan signs a porter that became part of the Avengers headquarters in the new Avengers campus area coming to the Anaheim theme park. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

The first phase of the Avengers Campus opens with a Spider-Man attraction, a Doctor Strange show, Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant, and a rooftop Marvel stunt show. A second phase will open on an unannounced date with an Avengers e-ticket attraction. The existing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout indoor drop tower ride will serve as an anchor for the new Avengers Campus.

SEE ALSO: What’s next for Disney California Adventure when the park celebrates its 20th anniversary?

A soaring autonomous “stuntronic” Spider-Man robot is expected to swing through a network and perform acrobatic tricks in the air on the Avengers campus.

“This thing will only raise eyebrows and be visible from many locations,” said Finnegan during an interview in his office, which is about a DCA three-iron chip.

Disney released a slow-motion video on social media in which a Spider-Man stunt robot performed somersaults and backflips against a black background in a “top secret location”. The video appears to show an autonomous audio-animatronic stunt robot developed by Walt Disney Imagineering. Research and development as part of the Stuntronics project.

“It will only be one of those things that we will sit back.” Only Disney could and would do this, “said Finnegan, who oversees 13,000 Disney California Adventure performers.

According to TechCrunch, Imagineering’s Stuntronic robots can fly through the air, take poses of air and calculate trajectories to hit a prescribed destination using on-board hardware. The Stuntronic robots use accelerometers, gyroscopes, and laser range finders to spin in the air and perform air tricks after being hurled off a wire.

“We are the company that does such things and not many others who take these risks and use the resources for such a project,” said Finnegan. “I think that’s an indication of what’s going to come with the country.”

SEE ALSO: You need a secret identity and superpowers to get a job in Disney’s new Marvel country

Drivers of the new Spider-Man attraction coming to the Avengers campus will fling virtual networks of Web Slinger vehicles onto escaped Spider-Bots who have run amok with hand movements.

“It’s the next level of stuff,” said Finnegan. “It will be very popular and very cool. It is not limited to size, so it is great for the whole family.”

Doctor Strange will host an outdoor stage show on the Avengers Campus, using special effects and projections to simulate his Sanctum Sanctorum.

“He will deal with guests in a way that is very different from that of our other characters,” said Finnegan. “It will allow us to tell some really cool stories in this country.”

During the daily Doctor Strange Mystic Arts show, the magician superhero teaches the audience how to use energy from other dimensions, bend the laws of time and space, and uncover the secrets of the multiverse.

Food that has shrunk or enlarged is served in the New Land’s Pym Test Kitchen, which is themed Ant-Man and the Wasp. Food is resized using pym particles, the same technology used to shrink ant people and wasps, according to the restaurant’s background story. Red pym particles shrink while blue ones expand.

Finnegan recently participated in a tasting of the Pym Test Kitchen menu with Disney theme park chefs and the Walt Disney Imagineering creative team.

“The food is incredible,” said Finnegan. “I can’t tell you what’s on the menu, but it takes the story forward.”

The new, unique Avengers e-ticket attraction will be introduced as part of a second phase of the new theme country Marvel.

“This is the next big one,” said Finnegan. “We have not announced the timing or many details.”

The Avengers attraction will feature a brand new driving system, where drivers climb aboard a Quinjet, fly to Wakanda, and join a team of Marvel superheroes in the fight against giant winged insects with razor-sharp teeth. The concept art suggests that the drivers sit on seats that serve as a jetpack and weapon system at the same time.

Advertisement