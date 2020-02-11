Walt Disney Co. (DIS) – Get Report raises prices at its Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, according to several reports on Tuesday.
The company is turning to a five-tier pricing structure that charges more for days that are more popular with visitors such as weekends and holidays, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today reported.
Prices for one-day Park Hopper tickets that are valid every day increase to $ 209. With such tickets, visitors can switch from the original Disneyland to the California Adventure theme park at will. A day ticket to one or the other of the two parks would rise from $ 149 to $ 154, according to the Times.
The prices for single parking tickets on less popular days, such as B. Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March, remain at $ 104 per day.
Walt Disney World prices rose for some annual passes, USA Today reported, with the first annual pass for non-Florida residents rising from $ 1,219 to $ 1,295.
Last week, Disney delivered better-than-expected results for the December quarter, supported by the strong performance of its Disney + direct-to-consumer video program.
Disney reported earnings of $ 1.53 per share on sales of $ 20.86 billion. Analysts had expected Disney to post earnings of $ 1.44 a share on sales of $ 20.79 billion.
Disney + and the company’s other DTC offerings generated $ 3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter, with 26.5 million subscribers. Analysts had expected the company to report Disney + subscriptions of 20 to 25 million.
Disney still expects 60 to 90 million DTC subscribers by the end of 2024.
Disney shares fell $ 1.58, or 1.1%, to trade at $ 141.01 on Tuesday.
Disney is a member of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Club.