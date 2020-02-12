How much has Disneyland increased ticket prices? How long is the limited edition of Soarin ’Over California? Do Mickey and Minnie Mouse lose their shine? What happens to Hollywood Land when all Marvel characters leave for the Avengers campus? Find out all the details in this week’s Park Life newsletter.

price increase

Disneyland is raising prices for some day passes and all annual passes before the Avengers Campus opens this summer. Plus: MaxPass price jumps by 33%.

Soarin ’Over California attraction at Disney California Adventure. (Courtesy of Disney)

Fly up again

Soarin ’Over California returns for another limited run during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Disney California Adventure celebrated the Year of the Mouse in early 2020 with an annual New Year celebration hosted by Mickey and Minnie. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

House of the mouse

Do Mickey and Minnie Mouse lose their shine? The legendary Disney couple saw a drop in merchandise sales.

Visitors cross the bridge to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California on Friday, September 6, 2019. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

looking ahead

What’s next for Disney California Adventure when the park looks back on its 20th anniversary? Plus: New details on the Avengers Campus.

Drivers will pass AT-ATs on Thursday, January 16, 2020, during the rise of resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jump back

Visitor numbers in Disneyland and Disney World are recovering after the start of the new dark ride Rise of the Resistance.

Kasey Angulo (right) cheers when she and her friends Nick Knowles (left), Zachary Garcia (center) and Cade Clark receive a boarding pass for Rise of the Resistance with the Disneyland app in Anaheim. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Wishing well

Do you want to avoid long lines in Disneyland? Be careful what you wish for, writes theme park columnist Robert Niles.