Ten new MLAs were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, led by BS Yediyurappa, under the murmur of dissatisfaction from party loyalists, although the members had officially downplayed any speech of dissent. All ten new ministers had moved away from Congress and Janata Dal (secular) or JD (s) and helped the Saffron Party overthrow the 14-month-old coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP had promised minister ships to the defectors after winning bypasses.

The 10 who were accepted into the cabinet are ST Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrathi Basvraja, Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopaliah, Narayana Gowda, K Sudhakar and Shrimant Patil. Prime Minister Yediyurappa said there are no differences in the party and the portfolios will be announced by February 8. The new ministers were admitted to a simple oath ceremony in Raj Bhavan, at which Governor Vajubhai Vala took the oath of office. Several senior executives, including Umesh Katti, CP Yogeshwar and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, BS Sriramulu, were absent from the ceremony in protest. The party headquarters in Bengaluru was deserted. Supporters of the newly initiated ministers decided to celebrate near the Raj Bhavan.

BS Sriramulu said his absence from the ceremony was due to personal reasons. “I’m busy making arrangements for a personal event at home … there’s no difference between us.” To appease some of the old guardsmen, the CM said senior citizens like Umesh Katti would be “100% appointed minister” (at an appropriate time) “.

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan also tried to reassure loyal BJP-MLAs. “The focus should be on stability and development. These people have been included to ensure that this happens. Others (who have been left out) will also get a chance. “, He said.

In response to the inclusion of 10 new MLAs in the cabinet, Siddararmiah, chairman of the Congress Legislative Party, said, “Although I wish they work for people, I am not pleased with their inclusion because they reward defectors. I am sorry for Yediyurappa, he did not have a free hand to choose his ministers. “

Former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who said he was not invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony, said, “Will BJP’s 105 MLAs give the youngest participants power?”

The only defector who won but was not accepted is Mahesh Kumatahalli from Athani. Political scientist Manjunath said: “The challenges have only just begun. Once the portfolios are allocated, there will be discontent. “After enlargement, cabinet strength increased to 28, including the prime minister. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, which means that there are still six vacancies.

