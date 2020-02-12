Advertisement

Dozens of parents and children visited District 300 school authorities on Tuesday evening to consider the proposed changes to a bilingual program.

A group of parents from the Carpentersville Liberty Elementary School expressed concern that the program would expire in the next five years and asked the school councils to rethink the administration’s plan.

“We believe that this is a very big and abrupt change,” said parent company Jenessa Gober.

District officials say adjustment to growth in enrollments is the main reason for the changes.

Liberty’s parents complained of lack of communication from district officials and parental involvement in the discussions. The general mood was that families on the west side of the Fox River were under-served.

“Let’s pause. Let’s rethink that. Let’s work with the families,” said Gober.

The district, based in Algonquin, plans to consolidate the program from five primary schools to four from autumn next year. Students attending these classes at Parkview Elementary in Carpentersville will be completely relocated in the next school year. Liberty’s bilingual kindergarten classes will be postponed next year, with the district expiring one grade every four years thereafter, as suggested.

Ultimately, students are merged at the Golfview, Lakewood and Meadowdale elementary schools in Carpentersville, where there is room for the dual language program to grow.

For many parents, a longer journey – more than 30 minutes on the bus – is tedious.

The district offers buses for bilingual students at various locations.

However, earlier pickups and later deliveries could affect student participation in out-of-school programs, sports activities, and out-of-school activities, and affect the quality of family time, Gober said.

Other concerns include low academic scores, security, social and emotional wellbeing, and program location.

The solutions proposed by the parents include keeping the existing bilingual areas of the kindergarten up to the fifth grade in Liberty and moving the preschool out of the building to possibly add more areas.

The parents suggested setting up a bilingual program at Sleepy Hollow or Gilbert primary schools because they have room for more students. They also suggested possibly dividing the classes between the west side schools with kindergarten by the second class in one location and the third to fifth classes in another location.

Gober recommended that a bilingual parents’ council be formed that could work with the district administrators to find different solutions.

A primary concern of parents is to keep siblings together so that their children do not go to other schools and have to postpone the migration of the program so that the youngest siblings can register.

Parents are also concerned about sending Liberty’s fifth-grade bilingual students to Carpentersville Middle School, while non-participating colleagues will attend Dundee Middle School.

“Our children have been part of the community (Dundee Middle School) for six years. They can’t wait to get there,” said Algonquin parent David Rodriguez, who has a fifth-grader and a second-grader in Liberty’s bilingual program.

The bilingual program was launched 11 years ago at Liberty with about 25 students in a classroom. Today, it is offered at five schools and taught in 68 classrooms with 1,446 students, officials said.

Many schools, including Liberty, are underutilized. However, the demand for the program is increasing across the district.

“We’re running out of space,” said superintendent Fred Heid. “Difficult decisions have to be made. If we look at capacity problems in our district, expanding the program at Liberty is not an option.”

Gilberts also didn’t have enough space, Heid said, adding that consolidating the program was the only option.

This will help the district increase the number of students to 1,730 next year and admit 690 students for a total of 2,420 students in the following years, officials said.

“I will do everything in my power to find options that give you time and us time,” said Heid. “If we look into our future, we only have a new school building (on the west side of the district).”

