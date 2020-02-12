Advertisement

The latest patch for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has been officially released and brings new content, weapons and a whole list of bug fixes. Title Update 7 – Episode 3 is the forerunner of the Warlords of New York DLC expansion, available now from the Ubisoft Store. Players get the prequel mission for free and take it to the dangerous shores of Coney Island while saving the creator of the Green Poison gas from those who want to harm the world with it.

Here are the full patch notes courtesy of a contribution from The Division 2 subreddit.

Patch notes for Division 2 version 1.16

New content

Main tasks

Coney Island baseball stadium

Coney Island baseball stadium



Coney Island amusement park

Coney Island amusement park



New specialization

firewall

Firewall is our sixth specialization and is equipped with a K8 Jetstream flame thrower. In addition, the firewall is equipped with the Striker Shield, which enables an aggressive game style.

Classified orders

Rescue Detention Center

Nightclub infiltration

Exotic weapon

chameleon

weapons

UIC15 MOD2

Honey badger

G28

Hardcore mode

Disconnecting the server when the server is switched off now leads to the death of the character.

Rejected hardcore agents now automatically reject group invitations.

Leaving a group in a state of defeat now causes the character to perish.

Gameplay is changing

Players will now reappear at the last checkpoint on a mission when they restart the game.

Added additional exotic weapons to the wall in the shooting range.

Compensate for changes

[Nerf] The decreasing returns on the status effect have been adjusted to reduce the duration of immune effects.

[Nerf] Shotgun PVP multiplier reduced by 20 percent.

[Nerf] PVP multiplier for double barrel shotguns reduced by 40 percent.

business

Textiles are now live! When players get a duplicate from a standard clothing cache, they now get textiles that allow them to buy a variety of clothing items directly in the store.

Buyable level 30 – 2000 character boost – one-time use

Purchase of Warlords of New York – Includes Level 30 Character Boost – unlimited time

Troubleshooting

Fixed a bug that caused the shield’s explosion damage to not scale properly with the PVP modifier.

Fixed an issue that could cause conflict mode to crash under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could quickly drive to off-site activities even though a player in the group had no access. This prevented all party members from accessing activities outside the site.

Fixed an issue that caused female characters’ hair to be combed through the cap of the Black Tusk Combat Uniform.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the MK5 Rifle Scope, Special Forces 9mm Mag, Fixed Tightly Packed Magazine, and Stiff Integrated Spring blueprints being missing from the craft bench.

Fixed an issue that caused the cluster seeker mines to reach unintended targets and get stuck.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to get stuck in the resurrection animation when reviving an ally revived by the Reviver crush. Revival …

Fixed an issue that could cause the agent to upgrade a primary weapon after using a skill while the specialization weapon was equipped instead of switching back to the specialization weapon.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to quickly get to a position they hovered over instead of getting to the previously locked position.

Fixed an issue that caused group members’ weapons to appear on the mega card when playing the Darpa Research Lab and The Pentagon missions.

Fixed an issue where players could disconnect when interacting with a prop in the Pentagon Safe House.

Fixed an issue that could result in player abilities not doing damage to the opponent’s weak points during the Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that caused VFX to play in unwanted areas during the Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that made enemies and props visible through doors when repeating the Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Welcome Center gate to close before players could advance after completing the Pentagon Breach Introductory Mission.

Fixed an issue that could result in enemy drones in the Pentagon mission not attacking the player when the agent selected them with a tower as a target.

Fixed an issue where a door would accidentally stay open when DARPA Research Lab was repeated on normal, severe, or challenging difficulties.

Fixed an issue where an area might not be visible when the power terminals shut down in the Pentagon mission.

Fixed an issue where the bioreactor could not collide in the mission of the DARPA research laboratory under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where a door could not be opened after the DARPA research laboratory mission was completed and the agent could not loot the area.

Fixed an issue that caused lighting issues with free roaming in the DARPA Research Lab mission upon completion.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to experience an explosion when logging in after disconnecting during the Pentagon Breach Introductory Mission.

Fixed an issue where Brenner’s mortar voice was playing but no mortar could be fired in the DARPA Research Lab mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy NPCs to continue appearing even after the player kills the boss encounter in the DARPA Research Lab mission.

The wording of “Defend the Loading Bay” in “Survive the Attack” in the mission of the DARPA research laboratory has been changed to clarify the goal.

Fixed an issue that could result in multiple props being lost in the final movie sequence for completing the DARPA Research Lab mission on Story difficulty.

Fixed an issue that could cause an NPC to get stuck in the Manning National Zoo mission and prevent players from progressing.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from interacting with the explosive support in the tidal pool stronghold after reappearing.

Fixed an issue that caused the monorail to be unavailable in Mission Manning National Zoo under certain circumstances.

Fixed missing breadcrumb waypoint during the “Locate Emeline” target at Mission Manning National Zoo.

Fixed a path issue that could cause NPCs to get stuck in the Mission Invaded Grand Washington Hotel.

Fixed an issue that could result in the sound of weapons being delayed during the Operations Base launch mission.

Fixed an issue that caused audio from a door explosion to be out of sync in the Invaded Manning National Zoo mission on PS4.

Fixed an issue that could cause Cassie Mendoza not to appear.

Fixed an issue that caused players to teleport immediately outside of a playable area instead of after the countdown.

Fixed an issue that could cause tutorials to appear as spam in the UI when the player repeatedly opened and closed the UI.

Fixed an issue where “Targeted Loot” in the Loot Inspection menu did not highlight equipment modifications and skill attachments.

Fixed an issue where EMP grenades would no longer populate when opening grenade ammo boxes.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gear Score to display instead of the actual player level when playing in Hardcore Beta mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in the Inspection UI while inspecting another player after crashing in the Dark Zone.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera position not changing when selecting an item from any category on the Inventory tab and suddenly exiting the menu.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Cover to Cover tutorial not working properly and triggering no other tutorials.

Fixed an issue that could result in the prey beam not being minimized when targeted.

Fixed an issue that caused an “Out of Playable Area” notification to appear when a player entered a safe room in the Thieves’ Cave in the dark West Zone.

Fixed an issue that could result in enemy NPCs not coming out of manholes in the Marina Supply Route classification map.

Several clipping issues in the game clothing store have been fixed.

Circumcision issues with multiple items of clothing have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where players might not be able to interact with the levers to open and destroy the distributor during the “Destroy the distributor” goal in the Kenly Metro Station investigation area if the player had previously died or the timer for the goal ran out.

Wrong text displayed when completing a championship at Kenly College. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Aggressive Intelligence talent of the Spear Gear Tip set to delay activation for the player wearing the set under certain circumstances.

Fixed some cropping issues for equipment.

The symbols “Cascade Mask” and “Cascades Mask Replica” did not match the models of the objects. This has been fixed.

Streaming improvements have been made in various areas of the game to combat the invisible walls that players have experienced.

Some issues with the cover have been fixed.

Several lighting problems have been fixed.

This patch for Episode 3 should be enough to get players excited before the Warlords of New York launch. During Twitch’s unveiling stream on Tuesday, fans got a quick glimpse of what a dystopian New York looks like, and Coney Island was definitely not spared. To help you with this mission, there is the firewall specialization that offers a shield and a flamethrower to measure yourself against the lives of your NPC enemies.

In short, this military loot shooter continues to thrive in a market full of science fiction flavors. While Warframe and Destiny 2 are still cornering the robot in space, Division 2 has managed to find a place for players who prefer military battles. The enemies in this game are smart, forcing players to be even smarter.

Are you a fan of this Episode 3 patch or are you enthusiastic about Warlords of New York? Tell us in the comments.

