WASHINGTON >> The chairman of the Democratic National Committee calls for a “reconsideration” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. He said he asked for a review to “ensure public confidence in the results.”

With 97% of the districts reporting in the first nomination competition on the 2020 election calendar, Pete Buttigieg and Vermont are Sen. Bernie Sanders almost right.

Pete Buttigieg clung to a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in a new party vote released Wednesday by the Iowa Democratic Party, two days after the state organized its first presidential caucuses.

But the race remained too early to call with 96% of the reports.

A large part of the political world has already shifted its attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary elections on Tuesday in the nomination battle of the Democrats in 2020.

Iowa officials attributed their delay to technical problems. The chaos surrounding the reporting failure has undermined the impact of the Iowa election, which usually rewards the winners with a wave of speed on their way to subsequent primary competitions.

The two early leaders – Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Vermont Sen Sanders – are separated at the age of 40 and conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal officer, represents the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn Presidential Primary Delegates.

Wednesday’s updated results show that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The primary fight for the Democrats became stronger in New Hampshire on Wednesday when Biden aimed at both Iowa leaders.

The former vice president suggested that Sanders was not eligible and would harm other Democrats this fall if he represented the party in the general election. Biden also claimed that it would be “a risk” to nominate Buttigieg because he was not elected to a higher office than the mayor of South Bend.

Speaking on a New Hampshire candidate forum, Buttigieg focused on the issues.

He said that a shift in emotion from “guilt and damnation” to pride is needed to push the nation forward on climate change.

