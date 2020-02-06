Advertisement

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called for a reprint in Iowa, almost three full days after technical problems and delays during the state’s democratic gatherings failed to name a clear winner.

“Enough is enough. Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegates’ selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to start a new campaign immediately” Perez tweeted on Thursday.

But what frustrated observers and Iowa Democrats want to know is: what exactly is a Recanvass?

A Recanvass is a review of the total votes of all counties in a given jurisdiction, in this case, Iowa, to ensure that these total votes are correct. It differs from a recount in that individual votes are not counted, but only the totals for entire jurisdictions.

In Iowa, “parties participating in a controversial election have the right to open the ballots and any mistakes in a public court hearing in which the competition is being held and in the presence of the official who holds them in custody Regarding the election of the constituency, officials should be eliminated from counting or refusing ballots that have been corrected by such a court, ”said the Iowa State Code.

Based on this reading, it is unclear whether Perez has the authority to request a new convocation since he is not a party to “any controversial election”.

The DNC was disappointed by Bernie Sanders supporters, some of whom claimed a conspiracy to counter the momentum of his campaign before the February 11 primaries in New Hampshire.

In 2016, Sander’s campaign called for a state reissue of the Kentucky results when he faced Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primaries.

Efforts to reach the Sanders campaign for comment on Thursday were not immediately successful.

The Iowa Caucus was held in 1,678 districts on Monday, with most results expected to be counted at 11:00 p.m. ET that night. However, the DNC in Iowa announced that an app operated by Shadow Inc. had failed and the counting of votes would be delayed.

