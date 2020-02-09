Advertisement

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez dismissed critics demanding his resignation after the Iowa Caucus debacle, suggesting that the state of the Midwest could lose its privilege of hosting the country’s first presidential caucus.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday, Perez said the DNC will most likely discuss revoking Iowa’s role as the first presidential candidate after this election cycle. Last week’s caucus, which suffered from app failures, recruits and allegations of corruption in the DNC, could have been the last blow in Iowa’s struggle to maintain the traditionally-acclaimed high season caucus.

Prominent Democrats, including Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, demanded that Perez in Iowa “be held responsible for this failure”. But Perez instead highlighted the party’s broader election successes.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez said he “absolutely didn’t think about stepping back in criticism”: “When I came in, my job was to rebuild our infrastructure, win elections … We won” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ qpRtmwxnIk

– CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2020

CNN’s tapper asked Perez on Sunday. “It’s not hard to imagine South Carolina, New Hampshire, other states out of the process – Illinois, for example.” The governor said on a pitch: “Iowa, you missed your chance, you screwed it up, it’s time for another state to take control.” Will that possibly happen? “

“This is the conversation that will take place absolutely after this election cycle,” said Perez. “And after the last election cycle, we had a conversation about two really important things – the superdelegation reform and the primary caucus problem that we’re discussing now, and that will happen again. I have no doubt about it because it is very necessary . “

Perez said the Iowa Democratic Party “is holding the actual elections,” but he acknowledged that the DNC is also responsible for making the process go much more smoothly than last week. He said there had been calls before to conduct a “virtual conference” over the phone, but this was ultimately rejected due to cyber security concerns.

When asked whether the Iowa Democratic Party “pressured” the faulty app, Perez said: “In retrospect, not nearly enough.”

Tapper then listed several Democrats who criticized his DNC leadership, including Ohio Congressman Marcia Fudge, who said the party was in a mess. “Have you considered withdrawing?” asked the CNN host.

“No way,” replied Perez. “Jake, look at the past three years. When I came in, it was my job to rebuild our infrastructure, win elections. And when you do that, you have to make difficult decisions sometimes. Our super delegate reform? I have big ones Respect Congresswoman Fudge – she doesn’t support that. I understand and respect it, but I totally disagree. We won. “

Perez said this early phase of the presidential primaries was “the most troubling phase of the cycle” and compared those next months to 1991 when President George H.W. Bush had “sky-high” approval ratings and no clear democratic candidate.

“We are in a similar position now because I don’t know who the candidate will be,” said Perez. “We’re barely there at the start and the fear is great because we have the most dangerous president in American history. But here’s the good news. We won elections in 2017, 2018, and 2019. We’re in a better position.” Infrastructure nominated for success than ever. “

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore was one of the most attentive critics of Perez and DNC, saying last week: “It’s … more important to save your old corrupt system with hacks than to get rid of Trump.”

Screenshot: CNN | Twitter

