The chairman of the National Democratic Committee urged the Iowa Democratic Party to review the results of the caucus in the face of ongoing delays in its release. The party’s leader, Tom Perez, said the reissue was necessary to ensure “public confidence in the results.”

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

– Tom Perez (@TomPerez), February 6, 2020

Two sources familiar with the matter inform CBS News that the State party did not know that Perez would request a reconsideration. 97% of the results have already been reported. Sources also report to CBS News that the DNC has been performing the caucus operation in Iowa for at least 48 hours.

According to the Iowa State Delegate Selection Plan, applications for re-appointments must be made in writing as part of a presidential campaign. Candidates have until Friday noon to submit an application, and this application must include an explanation of “how the national delegation could be changed due to the problem or its correction”.

The IDP has 48 hours to respond to repetition requests, with a scheduled review schedule and a budget and payment schedule for the campaign.

In response to Perez’s request for a review, Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, said the IDP is ready if a presidential campaign should ask for the review.

“In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairpersons and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns,” he said in a statement. “This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic Caucus and we strive to ensure that the results accurately reflect the preference of the Iowans.”

The State Party, he said, owes it to Iowa Democrats, volunteers, and Caucus-Goern “to continue to focus on collecting and reviewing incoming results.”

The Iowa Democratic Party defines a Recanvass as “a hand-check of Caucus Math worksheets and report forms to ensure that they have been counted and correctly identified on the phone record sheets and the request for Caucus reporting.” And that is exactly what the State party has already done to report the results so far.

A Recanvass is different from a Recount. A recount is a hand count and check of the President’s preference cards to ensure that the caucus votes have been counted and correctly stated in the caucus worksheets and report forms.

With 97% of the districts reported, there is a razor-thin margin of state delegates separating Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders for the Iowa leadership. Buttigieg has 550 delegates (26.2 percent), Sanders has 547 (26.1 percent).

They are followed by Elizabeth Warren (18.2%), Joe Biden (15.8%) and Amy Klobuchar (12.2%).

More than two days after the start of the Iowa Caucuses, results for 3% of the state’s districts are not yet available. While the IDP called “accuracy and integrity of results” a priority, there was some data that raised questions on the party’s website.

A CBS News analysis of the data on the IDP website showed that in more than 70 districts more participants were listed in the second targeting than in the first targeting. It is not immediately clear whether nationwide delegate equivalents (SDEs) were affected. These ultimately determine how many national delegates a candidate wins. However, the reporting discrepancies raised questions about the data.

It is also not immediately clear what led to these numbers that were reported. The analysis was based on reports of data presented to the public by the internally displaced person.

The New York Times reported for the first time about disagreements in which more people rank second than first. In a statement, IDP communications director Mandy McClure said the party reports numbers it received on documents provided by district government leaders.

“The Caucus Math Worksheet is the official report of the Caucus Night to the I.D.P., and the I.D.P. reports the results delivered by the district chair,” said McClure. “This form must be signed by the chairman of the Caucus, the secretary of the Caucus and the representatives of each campaign in the room who confirm the correctness of the form. According to the rules of the selection process for the delegates, the delegates will be based on the records they have submitted Results awarded District Caucus chair. “

CBS News has contacted the Iowa Democratic Party regarding the data issues on its website but has not yet received a response. In a statement to the New York Times, IDP communications director Mandy McClure said the party reports figures it received on documents provided by district government leaders.

Reporting on the results of Monday’s Caucuses was initially delayed in part due to problems with a cell phone app used to collect and transfer Caucus results. Precinct leaders who used a hotline to report the results to the Iowa Democratic Party also had problems because they reported long waits before connecting with party officials.

The delayed process of reporting results has led both Sanders and Buttigieg to victory. Both have gone on to campaigns in New Hampshire, where the area code will be held on Tuesday.

While Buttigieg maintains a slight lead among delegates, Sanders said during an event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday that his campaign “won the first referendum with around 6,000 votes”.

Kabir Khanna contributed to this report.

