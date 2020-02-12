Advertisement

TORONTO –

A Spanish court has ruled that an energy giant does not have to pay employees for coffee and cigarette breaks, which encourages the largest trade union in the country.

The decision of the Spanish national court came down last December, but is only now attracting attention after the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) allegedly appealed.

The heart of the dispute is a change that was made to Spanish labor legislation last year. The government now requires many companies to keep track of the hours worked by employees. Trade unions have supported the law, believing that this will put an end to the unpaid overtime that they claim is the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of full-time jobs per year.

According to the latest OECD figures, Spanish employees reported an average of 1,701 working hours – paid and unpaid – in 2018. That number is in line with the average of 1,708 hours reported in Canada, but far ahead of the UK, France and Germany and many other Western countries -Europe.

Galp Energia, a Portuguese energy company with significant assets in Spain, responded to the new regulation by emailing its Spanish employees to define what it counts as working hours. Not included in the seven hours and 45 minutes that Galp expects office workers to work every day, the company says, time is spent outside the building – even if the employee just smokes a cigarette or takes a coffee.

The company is able to follow these breaks because the office has a system with controlled access that logs every time an employee enters the building.

CCOO accused Galp of breaking his collective agreement with the union by performing these and other time controls. It sued the company and claimed that the controls had to be brought down. A judge disagreed and said that if the workers wanted guarantees for paid coffee and smoking breaks, they would have had to negotiate them in their collective labor agreement.

This statement can set a precedent for other companies in Spain to withhold coffee and smoke breaks from the working day if they have no explicit agreements to include them.

The union is expected to appeal to the Spanish Supreme Court. According to the progressively targeted news broadcast Nueva Tribuna, a CCOO director said the union believes the new regulation only applies to recording the start and end of the working day, not every interim break.

