Friday-February 16

>> Modern shadow puppetry tells old story in “The last king of Bali”

This weekend, at the Department of Theater and Dance of Manoa, the University of Hawai’i is presenting the folk tale “The Last King of Bali” with an emerging style of shadow puppets – wayang listrik, which means “electric shadows” in Indonesian.

Traditional Indonesian shadow puppet show uses figures of maybe 2 to 3 feet long. Wayang listrik uses life-size puppetry and integrates the shadows with live actors and dancers who perform on stage.

Performed to play live gamelan music, the integration of the live action with the shadow pop population is “like recording an entire movie in one take,” said director Kirstin Pauka, head of UH’s Asian theater program, in a statement. “There are a thousand moving pieces and you have to do well, otherwise the illusion will be broken.”

Balinese master instructor I Ketut Wirtawan adapted the story for the stage, while artist I Made Moja made the set design and the shadow puppets. UH ensemble Gamelan Segara Madu plays original music made for the piece, directed by I Made Widana.

The show promises to be spectacular. It is a 17th-century story about a powerful demon causing chaos on a small island, causing the Balinese king Dalem Dimade to send a minister and his wife to fight the evil spirit in a dramatic, action-filled battle.

“THE LAST KING OF BALI”

>> True: Kennedy Theater, UH-Manoa

>> When: 7:30 PM Friday, Saturday, February 14-15; and 2:00 pm Feb. 16

>> Cost: $ 8- $ 25

>> info: 944-2697, etickethawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> Nature resonates with chamber music group The American Wild Ensemble

The American Wild Ensemble, a group that presents music that celebrates America’s environment, history and culture, comes to the islands to make music from local composers.

The project began at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, after flautist and founder Emlyn Johnson walked through nearby Letchworth State Park, known as “The Grand Canyon of the East”. She then commissioned 11 works to provide ideas about the environment and relationship of people with it.

The group, now consisting of Johnson, clarinettist Ellen Breakfield-Glick, horn player Lauren Becker, violinist Hanna Hurwitz, violinist Alexander Pena, viola and cellist Daniel Ketter, has performed in non-traditional concert locations such as caves, forests, lakes and mountain tops. In 2018 they released the album ‘Music in the American Wild’, recorded in seven national parks, in honor of the centenary of the national park system.

Composition “Covers and Uncovers” by the acclaimed composer Tonia Ko, raised in Hawaii, appears on their album; it combines short percussive bursts with long, extended tones, as if the sound of crickets and birds is compared to wide open panoramas of ocean and prairie.

For his concerts here, the ensemble has commissioned a new work by Ko, as well as works by composition professor Takuma Itoh from the University of Hawaii, known for composing part of the popular 2018 production ‘Symphony of the Hawaiian Birds’, retired UH professor Byron Yasui, who composed a ukulele concert for Jake Shimabukuro in 2015, and Michael-Thomas Foumai, whose choral symphony ‘Raise Havaiki’ was inspired by the journey around the world of the Hokule’a.

The free show will be repeated at 3.30 p.m. on 15 February in the Lyon Arboretum; $ 25,808ne.ws/musicatarboretum.

AMERICAN WILD ENSEMBLE

>> True: Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii-Manoa

>> When: 7:30 pm Friday

>> Cost: Free

>> info: 808ne.ws/americanwild

SATURDAY

>> Hawaii Kai Fair supports the preservation of wetlands

Celebrate World Wetlands Day with an educational fair at the Keawawa Wetlands in Hawaii Kai.

“It will certainly be very family-friendly,” said Valerie Moore, spokeswoman for organizer Livable Hawaii Kai Hui. “There will be games for keiki … volunteer programs so that people can plant in the wetlands – we use native plants that are suitable for the wetlands – and weed a little too.”

There will be stalls, food and expert guests – both Hawaiian cultural specialists and scientists, including Charles Van Rees, an expert in the “Alae” ula, an endangered native Hawaiian water bird.

Known for its distinctive red beak, which Hawaiians associate with the god Pele, the “Alae” ula died out almost 50 years ago, but while preserving wetlands, about 500 to 1,000 remain on Oahu and Kauai. “They are very friendly and come directly to people, which is very nice for children,” Moore said.

The site contains a heiau, and the event includes guided tours and cultural speakers to notice the importance of wetlands for the traditional ahupua’a subdivisions of ancient Hawaii.

“A large percentage of Oahu was wetlands,” Moore said. “With development and population growth, that has changed considerably, which influences the ability to manage flood water, clean water and everything else.”

World Wetlands Day marks the approval of the Wetlands Convention on 2 February 1971.

WORLD WORLD DAY

>> True: Hawea Heiau Complex & Keawawa Wetland, 6888 Hawaii Kai Drive

>> When: 9.30 a.m. Saturday registration, opening at 10 a.m.

>> Cost: Free

>> 864-8081 or fb.com/livablehawaii kaihui

SATURDAY

>> Fundraiser to cover costs for the service of influential DJs

Celebrate the life and times – and the rhythm – of DJ Daniel J, one of the most influential DJs in Hawaii, on Saturday at The Republik.

DJ Daniel J, also known as Daniel John Ward, introduced electronic dance music to the Hawaii club scene in the 1980s. He died on January 55 in his house in Kaneohe at the age of 55.

DJ Daniel J was a host at radio station KIKI Hot-I-94 when he convinced the station to broadcast a program of club-like dance music, based on his experience with DJs in clubs since elementary school in the San Francisco Bay Area. He came to Hawaii in 1985 and became a resident DJ at the Wave, then the most popular nightclub in Honolulu. He later DJ at Anna Banana’s, now Anna O’Brien’s, as well as Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, and presented Honolulu’s first commercial rave.

Flash & Maleko emcee, with DJs Gspot, James Coles, KSM and more top DJs in Hawaii. All proceeds go to funeral expenses for the Ward family.

LOVE & LIGHT CELEBRATION

Fundraiser for DJ Daniel J

>> True: The Republic

>> When: 7 pm Saturday

>> Cost: $ 20

>> info: 941-7469, jointherepublik.com

