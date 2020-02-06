Advertisement

If you want to buy a house, condominium, maisonette, or apartment building to become a real estate mini or mega mogul and landlord, should you consider the presence or absence of improvements?

Do tenants differentiate rental options based on the color of the cabinets and the type of counters your device has?

Hello, is the Pope Catholic?

Of course, tenants are just as demanding as buyers. Everyone watches the same hardware store shows and tours through the same model houses. This means that the architectural style, the type and color of the devices, the type and color of the cabinets, the counter material, the flooring and all cladding such as moldings, high baseboards, pulling devices, door knobs, taps and lighting fixtures meet the needs of your customer looking for a tenant.

Upgraded rentals tend to be rented faster and at a higher monthly rate and can attract multiple applications compared to the performance of devices that have not been upgraded or improved recently.

Potential tenants view your device online, often using the same apps as home buyers, and check the photos of the property and the list of features. Note: Nicer properties usually get better results.

Just be careful with the math. If you put money in a rental unit, you have to spread your investment over the expected rental income over time. Instead of getting a one-time increase in the selling price that most owners expect when selling an upgraded property, you get an increase in monthly rental income for your efforts.

The math, of course, is completely different for an income property that you upgrade to sell. Improved rental properties generally achieve a higher selling price than similar properties without upgrades. This may also be of great benefit to buyers of investment property, as the improvements are reflected in their cost.

If the bill to buy a higher-priced, improved property is based on realistic rental income, an experienced investor can choose a sophisticated solution on his way to the landlord instead of choosing an option that requires additional funds to achieve the fashionable snuff.

Of course you have to consider whether the properties are occupied or not and when the rent was last increased.

Check this out with the new California Rent Cap, which is set out in the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (valid from January 1, 2020).

If you are in the area of ​​investment property or want to step in, make sure you take into account the condition of your unit (s) and take this into account when making your decision. Your tenants and potential tenants are certainly there.

Leslie Sargent Eskildsen is an agent at Realty One Group. She can be reached at 949-678-3373 or [email protected]

