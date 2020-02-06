Advertisement

Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie was the outbreak character of Suicide Squad from 2016, which was no easy feat since the film contained an ensemble cast that played some of DC’s most famous villains. And this time it is Quinn who gets the spin-off. Robbie will play the lead role in the protagonists of Birds of Prey, which focuses on a group of women who come together to defeat a megalomaniac kingpin who is out to kill them. Because Birds of Prey is a sequel, should you see Suicide Squad before Birds of Prey? Fortunately, the two films have nothing in common but a comic universe and Quinn.

Most of the promotional material for Birds of Prey quite clearly states Quinn’s only after a break with the Joker. The most recent trailer even means that the Joker may be dead. He might as well be, because the only connection between Suicide Squad’s ragging team of trapped killers on a government mission and Birds of Prey’s unequal group of women coming together is Quinn himself.

And screenwriter Christina Hodson against Birds of Prey told Variety that she specifically wrote the script to emphasize Quinn, not her previous relationships. “She doesn’t have to be in someone’s shadow … I’m excited to see Harley stand alone and be her own thing.” But because Quinn has such a social character, Hodson felt she had a natural tendency to form a crew, and Robbie agreed. “She really wanted to see Harley with girlfriends, Harley in a gang,” said Hodson.

This girl gang consists of Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) who work together to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), a young woman who has stolen from Black Mask / Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and is now being hunted by him.

Black Mask, the main villain of Birds of Prey, is a thin, charismatic underworld figure who McGregor described in Men’s Journal as perfect for “the time of Trump … an absolute narcissist spoiled in his upbringing.” He is also light years away from the opponents of Suicide Squad Incubus and Enchantress, old magic brothers and sisters who turn an entire city into monsters.

But despite relying on some of the larger tropics of comic book films – such as having a villain like a foil, whose intention is to make Gotham their city – director Cathy Yan of Birds made a truly character-driven film. That is unusual in the comic universe. As she told Screen Rant, it was important to her: “Make sure everyone has a bow, and that they are compelling and interesting and dynamic and complicated. I find that more important than I just the whole blowing up the world (laughs). So that kind of indolence. And also aesthetically … really try to shift the envelope there and create a new aesthetic world that we have not seen before for Gotham. “

