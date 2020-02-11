Advertisement

Fin min counts 7 indicators that show the Indian economy whether Chidambaram agrees or not

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the budget she presented in parliament and gave seven signs on Tuesday that the economy is not in trouble. These are the green shoots that indicate that India is heading for an $ 5 trillion economy.

These are: increasing foreign direct investment (FDI); Increase in factory production; The GST collections have surpassed 1 billion rupees in the past three months. Forex reserves at an all time high; an optimistic stock market; Government focus on four growth drivers – private investment, exports, private and public consumption; and public investment increased with the launch of a national infrastructure pipeline.

Advertisement

The latter envisages rupees 1.03 billion in infrastructure development across the country over the next four years, she said.

To boost consumption, the government has raised the minimum support price for all prescribed Rabi and Kharif cultures for the 2019-20 period.

Sitharaman could not resist beating up former Treasury Secretary P Chidambaram, who said last week that the economy was dangerously close to the intensive care unit after being run by “incompetent doctors”.

She said the budget deficit was higher during the UPA regime “when the economy was managed by competent doctors”.

end of

Advertisement