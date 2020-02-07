Advertisement

BEIJING >> The death of a young doctor who was reprimanded for warning about China’s new virus caused a huge Friday of praise and anger that Communist authorities put politics above public security.

In death, Dr. Li Wenliang the face of simmering anger about the controls of the ruling Communist Party on information and complaints that officials are lying about or outbreaks of diseases, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and probably contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the outbreak.

Advertisement

“A hero who released information about the Wuhan epidemic at an early stage, Dr. Li Wenliang is immortal,” wrote the China scientist at the Center for Disease Control, Zeng Guang, about the microblogging service Sina Weibo.

The police had rebuked eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. The Supreme Court of China later criticized the police, but the ruling party also tightened the grip on information about the outbreak.

Weibo users have left hundreds of thousands of messages under Li’s latest message.

A message from a colleague from Li, a first aid nurse, said that the ice-cold weather in Wuhan was “as gloomy as my mood.”

“We are angels to you and so strong. But how strong can a heart see the people around me fall one by one without being shocked? Li Mengping wrote in her verified account.

Others blamed the deaths of Chinese officials, not of a species from which the virus might have spread, and said that those who caused problems for the doctor should suffer the consequences. The most pronounced online comments were quickly removed by censors.

The ruling party has been confronted with similar allegations of bungling or thuggish behavior after previous disasters. They include the outbreak of a severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, a 2005 chemical spill that disrupted water supply to millions of people in northeast China, the sale of spoiled milk that made thousands of children sick, and the failure of private finance companies after the global financing economic crisis.

In any case, officials were accused of trying to hide or disclose information that members of the public said they needed to protect themselves.

The party often responds by letting the public ventilate temporarily and then uses its control over media and internet to suppress criticism. Critics who persist can be imprisoned on vague accusations of spreading rumors or creating problems.

In the streets of Beijing, the capital, residents expressed their grief and said that China should learn from Li.

“He’s such a nice person, but he still hasn’t got through,” said Ning Yanqing. “The remaining people don’t dare to speak out. Unfortunately, I don’t know what to say. “

A few online comments on Friday indicated a broader dissatisfaction with the party and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has sharpened control of society since he gained power in 2012.

Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since at least the 1980s, gave himself the option to stay president for life by changing the Chinese constitution in 2018 to remove a two-time limit.

Referring to one of Xi’s propaganda initiatives, a message circulating on social media said, “My” Chinese dream “has been broken.”

In Wuhan, local leaders were accused of telling doctors not to publish the spread virus in December to prevent them from casting a shadow over the annual meeting of a local legislative authority.

As the virus spread, doctors were instructed to remove messages on social media that argued for donations of medical supplies. This led to complaints authorities who were more concerned about the image than public safety.

Li was detained by the police following a warning about the virus on a social media group for his former classmates.

The final episode is unusually uncomfortable for the ruling party because Li was a doctor, part of a group that is considered overworked, underpaid heroes defending China’s line of defense against a frightening new disease.

“He demonstrated a responsible attitude toward society,” said Cai Lin, a Beijing resident. “He is honest and faithful. So I think the whole society should think about this. “

The World Health Organization, which complimented China’s response to the outbreak, said in a tweet: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he has done on the virus.

The official propaganda device attempted to soften the public on Friday.

“Some of Li Wenliang’s experiences during his life reflect shortcomings and shortcomings in the prevention and control of epidemics,” the state television said on its website.

The Chinese ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, said on Twitter that a service is blocking the ruling party’s internet censorship: “Really saddened by Dr.’s death. Li Wenliang. He was a very dedicated doctor. We are so grateful to him for what he did in our joint efforts against # 2019nCoV. “

The government announced that a Beijing team would be sent to Wuhan to “investigate problems reported by the masses involving Dr. Li Wenliang.”

Advertisement