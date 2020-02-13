A confirmed case of the new corona virus in London raised concerns that the city’s public transport system could support the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Affairs confirmed that a patient was being treated in a London hospital, increasing the number of cases in the UK to nine. Since December, more than 45,000 people have been infected with the virus, but less than one percent of the cases affected people outside of China, where it originated.

The UK’s youngest patient has contracted the virus in China, and Professor Paul Cosford, Director of Health Protection and Medical Director of Public Health England, told the BBC that they expect more cases with international travelers.

After the cases have been confirmed, officials also follow up the patient’s contacts for people who may have been infected. Jon Cohen, Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at Brighton & Sussex Medical School, told The Guardian that it was too early to determine the “potential risk” that the London patient posed for the virus’s ability to spread. To fully understand this risk, officials would need to know how long the person was in the UK before being diagnosed and what “their movements were”.

A man wears a face mask as he walks along the River Thames in central London on January 28th. While the risk to the general public remains low, a confirmed case in London raised concerns that there could be more cases in the densely populated area.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty

Cases of the virus spreading from one person to another outside of China are still limited, so the risk that COVID-19, the official name of the virus, is to the public is low. However, Oxford University’s Robin Thompson told Sky News in general that the risk was higher in a densely populated area.

“This is compounded by the fact that London is a transportation hub and the underground could provide a network for the virus to spread quickly,” said Thomson.

In January, Chinese officials shut down the public transport system in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, to curb the spread of the virus. Together with the closure of local transport, the officials interrupted entry and exit into the city and advised people not to leave their homes if possible.

During a press conference on Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China’s efforts to curb the virus were the reason that there had been so few international cases. However, he expected the status to change and urged countries to crack down on the virus before the “time window” was closed and countries with weak health systems were affected.

Of the 44,730 cases in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that 33,366 are in Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located. It was also the deadliest area for the virus and 95 percent of China’s deaths are in Hubei.

Most people who test positive for the virus have mild symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. However, it can cause pneumonia and is particularly dangerous for people with respiratory problems.