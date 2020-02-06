Advertisement

The U.S. military is preparing for possible Russian disinformation regarding the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Department of Defense documents received from Newsweek.

Military planners are actively pursuing disinformation campaigns released from or managed by the Russian government. Between January 28 and February 3, the corona virus hashtag was the most widely used hashtag for Twitter messages in Russia, according to the documents.

Information about the new coronavirus, which is flooding social media, has raised concerns among World Health Organization (WHO) officials who said they were working to reduce an “infodemic”. Such campaigns, while not uncommon, are an obstacle to an effective response, these officials said.

However, the documents received by Newsweek reveal the U.S. military’s efforts to track and detail social media during a hot election year as the cyber officials of the U.S. Cyber ​​Command are expecting further Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election that the Efforts by the Kremlin in 2016 could compete.

Slides prepared for a PowerPoint briefing classified by military planners as “unclassified” show how the U.S. Army North is tracking the “information environment” on Twitter, including the accounts of Sputnik, RT (formerly known as Russia Today), owned by the Department of Defense Channel Zvezda, and profiles in Russian, English, Spanish, French, German and Turkish operated by these outlets. The documents contain the social media reach of the most powerful accounts as well as the most popular hashtags, key phrases and most successful stories that are shared.

One of the slides shows an illustration of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his arm outstretched and open hand as he spreads Moscow’s message to the world via social media such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, the commander of U.S. Army North, the same military unit that supports the Department of Homeland Security on the U.S.-Mexico border, was informed of the documents on Monday.

The files were obtained from several American officials who then passed the documents on to Newsweek. The officials asked for anonymity as they were not authorized to disclose the information.

“The documents give no indication of current assessments, approaches, or operations,” a spokesman for the US Army North said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate to draw conclusions from these documents.”

Sputnik declined to comment, but told Newsweek to say “Best regards” to the Pentagon. No response was returned from Channel Zvevda.

“Although we involve all parts of our American audience and hope that they enjoy our content on all platforms, we cannot help but believe that US military resources are better spent off-screen and for the physical preparations against the corona virus,” RT said in an email statement to Newsweek.

A tourist wearing a medical mask walks down a street in Moscow on January 29. The documents received by Newsweek show that the US Army North is tracking the “information environment” on Twitter and is tracking the activities of accounts that are owned or attributable to the Russian government.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP / Getty

The new corona virus, a viral outbreak originating in Wuhan, China and spreading to 28 countries and territories worldwide, including Russia, dominated social media interaction through the Russian government’s tracked accounts.

According to the Johns Hopkins University website, the outbreak killed 565 people and infected more than 28,000. The vast majority of those affected live in mainland China, where large cities in Hubei Province have been quarantined to stop the virus from spreading.

The outbreak was mentioned 567 times in the monitored reports, with the hashtag “CoronavirusChino” used 91 times. Other popular hashtags were “Brexit” (used 151 times), “Russia” (used 116 times), “Trump” (used 70 times) and “China” (used 70 times).

Coronavirus also topped the list of the most common key phrases used 528 times in the specified time period. “Trump” came second with 222 and third “Brexit” with 135. Other key coronavirus terms make the topic even more dominant, such as “coronavirus outbreak” (119 uses), “Wuhan” (110 uses) and “CoronavirusChino” (87 times ).

At a time when people are concerned about their own safety, Dr. Sylvie Briand, head of WHO Global Preparations for Infection Hazards, is keen to clarify the information available to prevent panic. According to the WHO, this task is the responsibility of the WHO teams for technical risk communication and social media who follow and react to “myths and rumors”.

The military documents listed the ten most powerful tweets shared by the tracked Russian accounts, with the ten posts most associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

With 17,500 social media interactions, the first was: “Russia is closing the border with China in the Far East due to the outbreak of the corona virus.” The second, which received 6,500 interactions, was: “The first two cases of coronavirus in Russia were confirmed by both Chinese citizens.”

The other two posts about coronaviruses included detailed comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, suggesting that the epidemic could be beneficial to the economy (4,600 interactions) and the “deadliest day for China” after considering the number of newly reported victims in China set a new record was a 24 hour window.

The most active Russian-language accounts in the selected period were RT’s Spanish-language account (1,658 tweets), Sputnik’s Turkish-language site (1,122 tweets) and Sputnik’s English-language channel (1,046 tweets).

The people with the most likes and retweets during the analyzed week were RT’s Spanish-language account (232,700 likes and 113,300 retweets), Sputnik’s Turkish-language site (134,300 likes and 19,000 retweets) and RT’s English-language channel (75,000 likes and 39,900 retweets).

