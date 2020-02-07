Advertisement

Every horror story needs a good villain and in Netflix’s Locke & Key that is Dodge. Played by Laysla De Oliveira, the character is one of the more formidable supernatural powers that reside in Keyhouse, where the Locke children recently moved with their mother after their father was murdered. Although initially friendly to Bode, the youngest, Dodge, quickly becomes the main antagonist of the show – which you would have easily predicted if you read the comics.

Just like in the show, the comic version of Dodge is initially trapped in a well located on the Keyhouse site. You might think this would put the character to a certain disadvantage, but Dodge has the ability to own people and take on their identity, and that’s how the demon-like creature manages to control and manipulate others to make their bids . That bidding includes finding the Omega Key, which has the power to open a dangerous gateway to another world.

In the comics, Dodge takes possession of many people, including Lucas Caravaggio, Lockes’ best friend Rendell, Zack Wells, and even Bode Locke. Dodge changes its appearance with the help of the Identity Key, but usually prefers a feminine form, believing it offers an advantage.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

This is probably a big part of why Rendell has never discussed Keyhouse with the rest of his family. When he saw the damage that Dodge could do when he was a child, he knew the danger that they could all be brought in if they opened that door again (both figuratively and literally). Dodge will kill anyone who gets in the way of finding the Omega Key, and so Rendell dies in the first place. Believing that Rendell knew the location of the Omega and Anywhere Keys – which could free the spirit of Dodge from the well – Dodge influenced a young, vulnerable boy named Sam to track him down. When Rendell refused to cooperate, Sam killed him. Let’s hope the rest of his family won’t share the same fate in the Netflix series.

