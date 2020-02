Today: Jugs and catchers report

Friday: First training, jugs and catchers

Monday: Position players report

Tuesday: First training with a full squad

February 22: First Cactus League game against San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium, noon PT

February 26: Dodgers vs. Angels, Camelback Ranch, noon PT

March, 20th: Dodgers (split squad) v Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium, 12:10 p.m. PT

March 22: Dodgers vs. Angels, Angel Stadium, 5 p.m.

March 23: Angels vs. Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 7:10 p.m.

March 24: Angels vs. Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 7:10 p.m.

26th of March: Opening day, Giants vs. Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 1:10 p.m.

The new Dodgers Mookie Betts and David Price arrive in LA and look forward to new starts

David Price, Dodgers’ trade in Mookie Betts, is finally official

Dodgers 2020 Spring Training Preview: Outfield

Alexander: Was it really the medical information that was stopping the Mookie Betts trade?