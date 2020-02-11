Advertisement

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Mookie Betts and David Price are Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Boston Red Sox are tax evaders.

Boston and Los Angeles closed the on-off deal that sends the AL MVP and AL Cy Young winner to the West Coast on Monday evening – just a few hours before the Red Sox opens spring training.

The Dodgers hope that after seven championships in a row, all of which ended before their first World Series title since 1988, players will be the missing players. The Red Sox have already achieved their biggest goal in the off-season: More than $ 70 million in salary to set baseball’s collective bargaining tax threshold for 2020.

“Our mission, our job as a department, is to compete year after year and enable us to win as many championships as possible,” said Chaim Bloom, Red Sox’s chief baseball officer. “It’s behind everything we do. And we can only achieve this goal with a talent base at all levels of the organization that is profound, broad and sustainable. ‘

The Red Sox receive outfield player Alex Verdugo and two prospects: outfield player Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. According to a person who knows about the deal, Boston will transfer the Dodgers cash, reportedly half of the $ 96 million owed for the next three seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity since the financial terms were not public.

The 27-year-old Betts received five MVP votes in the fifth major league season, was once runner-up and won the AL award in 2018. He is a four-time gold glove winner. But he’s going to make $ 27 million this season, the last time before he qualifies for a free agency, and he’s already declined a nine-digit extension.

“There was never a point with Mookie where we pushed him out to shop. We had to open all options, ”said Bloom in the team’s spring training complex. “When it became clear that the Dodgers in particular would be very aggressive, it made sense to get involved.”

The 34-year-old is two-time runner-up to Cy Young and winner of 2012. He was also runner-up for the World Series MVP when the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in 2018 after their franchise record of 108 regular season wins.

But he only made 22 starts last season – only two after July 30th – with wrist injuries. By losing their salary along with that of Betts, the Red Sox have fallen below the $ 208 million threshold that will allow them to avoid paying the tariff tax on baseball this year and lower the tax rate if they exceed it in 2021 ,

Owner John Henry said in September after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Red Sox “must be under the CBT”. Team president Sam Kennedy later went back on comments saying that it was “a goal but not a mandate”.

“We expect to be competitive in 2020,” said Bloom on Monday. “The top talent in our squad can play with everyone.”

Verdugo battled .294 with 44 RBIs and 12 home runs in 106 games before a back injury ended its season early in August. Downs competed last year with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in single and double A against 0.276.

“He has the chance to be a complete player who can really impress us,” said Bloom.

Wong met with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in single and double A .281.

“He aggressively took a lot of steps,” said Bloom. “If you have really good athletes behind your plate, these guys can sometimes outperform what you expect aggressively.”

The Red Sox remain managerless three weeks after Alex Cora’s release for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros scandal. Major League Baseball has not released the results of its investigation into whether Cora introduced a similar scheme when he took over 18 in Boston.

Red Sox Pitcher and Catcher sign up for spring training on Tuesday.

