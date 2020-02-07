Advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of those couples that the world is always trying to figure out. Fans constantly speculate whether the two are getting married and whether they will have more children. But for the most part, the famous pair has sealed their lips.

The country crooner and the former No Doubt front woman recently sat down and talked to CBS This Morning host Gayle King. The couple started talking about their lives and spoke about the future. When King asked the couple where they see themselves in the next ten years, the pair was perfectly synchronized.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have found each other at the perfect moment

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Kevin Mazur / WireImage

When the singers first met on the set of The Voice, no one could have expected the two to end together. Shelton was recently divorced from singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani was still married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

But from the moment the two met, there was a direct connection. Fans of The Voice began to speculate that the couple were a couple long before they officially announced their relationship with the world.

During an interview in 2016, Shelton opened about how much his new girl meant to him. He told Intouch Weekly: “Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand to go through a controversial divorce from another musician? You cannot even imagine the similarities in our divorce. ”

The “Rich Girl” singer shared the same feelings toward her new husband and said to People: “If you are going through a very difficult time, there are people who come into your life, such as a friend who can help you get through things and he is definitely one of those people. “

Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ever get married?

Since the two singers started dating in 2015, fans have wanted to know if the couple will ever get married. There are constant rumors in front of tabloid sheets to say that the couple has set a date or that they have already made a knot – a fact that Shelton recently acknowledged.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the host Shelton said that a certain line in his latest issue, “Nobody But You” certainly does not help with the marriage rumors, to which the singer quickly replied, “I love the rumors,” continued,

“Those rumors are great. Anyone who thinks I’m already married to Gwen – I love it. My God. Who doesn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani? ”

Yet the question remains.

Did Blake Shelton just eat when having children with Gwen Stefani?

Fans of the couple know that Stefani is the mother of three boys, but Shelton has no children of her own. In the past, the singer has made comments about being a father, so it is normal to wonder if there are more children in the couple’s future.

When the couple sat down at CBS this morning with Gayle King, she asked each of them: “Where will you see yourself in 10 years?” Stefani quickly replied: “I have many children, so I see myself a lot of football matches.” Shelton agreed: “Yes, in the next 10 years I will see myself in exactly the same scenario.”

Is Shelton talking about going to the same games with Stefani and enjoying being a father to her children or has he just opened up about his own desire to have children himself? There have been rumors that Stefani wants to give her husband her own baby, but for now, time will only tell if a small mini-Blake will run around.

