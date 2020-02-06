Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 15, Episode 6 of Criminal Minds, “Date Night.”)

The date of Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is not going as he had planned in the first of two episodes on Wednesday, with the return of an all-known enemy in the last season of Criminal Minds.

Just as it seems to be progressing for Reid and Max (Rachael Leigh Cook) – she even sees his apartment for the first time when they meet for their newest coffee date – work conversations, and it’s not just a run-of-the-mill case of the week.

Don (Michael Dempsey) and Eloise (Annamarie Kasper), father and daughter, have been abducted – after pilots accuse him of killing a woman named Susan – and the UnSub (Jamie Sara Slovon) has only one requirement: let Cat Adams (Aubrey Plaza).

But they would never do that … right? But what is Cat’s hidden agenda? (She always has one.)

A Good Ol ‘Fashioned Skating Date

Cat is delighted to see “Spencie” again, and she tells him that she has had her lawyer pleaded guilty and asks for the death penalty. But don’t think she suddenly has a conscience. “I’m bored,” she explains. “Death must be more interesting than this.” In her last days she only wants to date with Reid. He refuses, catches her when she slips about knowing that it is a father and daughter who have been taken and insists that she will not win. But we see that she catches him as he retreats to an empty room, shakes his hand, breathes and wipes everything off a table.

The team learns from the Susan pilots when Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) discovers that she has 80+ voicemails; the number on it is her direct line. But while they try to identify, the UnSub registers that it shoots Don.

The UnSub is Juliette, Cat’s old cellmate, with a similar background story (father killed the mother and fled). Cat manipulated her and Juliette followed her like a puppy. Although the team initially suspects that Susan is Juliette’s mother, they realize that she is from Cat. Is Don her father? Whoever he is, Juliette only shot him with spaces, such as a video she sends out to Garcia. But they can’t know she won’t do that anymore, which means Reid has to go with Cat on that date and they can only hope she will slip again. In return, she gives a clue: 23.

Rossi (Joe Mantegna) suspects that she is referring to chromosomes, perhaps that she has tested her DNA. Her lawyer finally confirms that he has carried out the test for her, but they also have to figure out Cat’s hidden agenda. Everything only gets more complicated when they find Don – but Juliette has taken Eloise – and he reveals that he has no idea who Cat is. He is not her father; the results of a DNA test on the table reveal that Cat’s father is dead. So why did Juliette take Don and Eloise?

Meanwhile, Cat gets upset when she realizes that Reid is thinking of someone else on their date, and he admits he sees someone. “She’s not you,” he says. “There is a part of my brain, a part that you somehow inhabit and no woman – no matter how good, no matter how friendly, no matter how sexy she is – you can ever get out.” As soon as she hears that this woman has seen his apartment, she insists that this is their next stop. There she lets him kiss her (“make it right”) or the hostages will die, and while he does, she opens the door to reveal that Max is waiting inside.

Reid’s non-girlfriend versus the more Stabby Mean Girl

Don and Eloise are the father and the younger sister of Max. Juliette called her and sent her to Reid. From what the team can collect, Juliette discovered that Reid saw Max, and this is all Cat’s reaction. And so the cat and mouse game of Reid and Cat continues, this time with Max in the middle. The others can only listen from outside his apartment via his telephone.

Cat has decided to tell Max about the truth about Reid, that he is not a “nice, book-like genius.” She remembers that Reid threw her against the wall after kidnapping his mother. She was pregnant and the next day she made a miscarriage, she reveals. Max says she thought he was decent. Cat just wants her to see that he is like the one who hurt her in the past, and when Max tells her her story, she gets her sister back.

Max hangs up Reid’s phone, breaks communication with the team and tells Cat about the offending boyfriend she killed. With that, Cat sends an SMS to Juliette and gets a photo from Eloise in return. Max runs into the hall to show Prentiss (Paget Brewster). They trace the message, safely pick up Eloise and arrest Juliette.

Reid brings Cat back to jail and tells him she did all this to make sure he would never forget her. Although he suggests that she could have just written a letter, she knows he would not have written it back.

But as soon as Reid returns to the office, he gets the whole story. To outwit Cat, the team had to keep him in the dark and their plan started when the date did. That was when Prentiss realized that it was all related to Reid dating Max, and after finding Don, they caught Max on their way to Reid’s apartment. They quickly filled her in on everything Cat. (“What did he do to him in Mexico?” Max asked indignantly.)

They arrived at Reid before he did, and Prentiss was in contact with Max all the time through an in-ear comm unit. She coached her to play in the way Cat sees the world, although Max improvised. (The boyfriend? A complete lie. He wasn’t the best guy, but he wasn’t insulting.) They also told her that Cat suffered a miscarriage months later, meaning that Reid was not responsible.

But where does the relationship between Reid and Max go? Well, not everyone will shout that he is not her boyfriend after their conversation in the elevator. While noticing that he couldn’t copy the kiss she saw with Cat, he tells her that he “has heard with the right person, you can do it even better” and assures her that his personal life is usually not that exciting. They may have had the worst third date ever, but she knows one thing that can make it, and he kisses her.

Criminal Minds, Wednesday, 9 / 8c, CBS

