Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, admits that he missed the clasico duels between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And he says media coverage of big games in England is completely different, with Manchester United versus Liverpool taking center stage.

Guardiola said in an interview with Spaniard Youtuber DjMaRiiO.

“Do I miss the Clasico? A little bit, yes. Every year it was the game of the century,” he added.

“It is very different here. In terms of the media, it is completely different.”

“Here Liverpool-United is the biggest game and we have the city derby. They are just great games for the media. In Germany people see Dortmund-Bavaria and then go to the theater. Derbies in Spain and Italy are cultural.”

Manchester City have not yet made it through Guardiola’s quarter-finals in the Champions League. but he won’t be obsessed with winning the competition.

“City was a club that only wanted to stay in the Premier League for a decade, but then suddenly they were bought by people from Abu Dhabi and they leapt forward and won four leagues in a decade.

“The only thing they don’t have is a Champions League, and it’s normal for people to ask about it. It’s good that they ask for it.”

“I’ll try, and if not this year, then next year … the world won’t end unless you win it.”

