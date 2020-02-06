Advertisement

Now that Hillary Clinton no longer has politics, she has been busy with other companies. The focus series about her life, Hillary, will be broadcast on Hulu in March 2020. Although she is now a private citizen, her word about politics is still important to many. Will it take this opportunity to endorse one of the possible Democratic nominees before the upcoming elections? This is what we know.

What are the Hulu focus series “Hillary” about?

Hillary Clinton from “Hillary” | Amy Sussman / Getty Images

At the Hulu TCA panel in January 2020, Clinton explained how the four-part docuseries were created. “It really started as a campaign documentary because we had filmed behind the scenes for about 1,700 hours.” But after watching the footage, director Nanette Burstein realized that there was a greater chance there.

Advertisement

“The reason I wanted to expand this and tell her life story is that I found it to be so remarkably symbolic of our history over the past 40 years,” Burstein said of the “bigger story” she saw on Clinton’s journey. So it’s not just about her life on the campaign track, but also about what preceded it.

Clinton opens many aspects of her life

Clinton has lived in public interest for much longer than many presidential candidates. Starting as the first lady in the 1990s with her husband, Bill Clinton, time as president puts her in a unique position. And yes, important moments from that time will be discussed, including the scandal with Monica Lewinsky.

In her show, Clinton, speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, it was “difficult” to be interviewed on that subject. But what she said she found “fascinating” was the number of women who said they “could never support her” because she stayed with Bill after the affair was revealed and would then turn around and say “but I love her husband” .

“Hillary” will be released on March 6, 2020

The docuseries will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. There were two impressions and a Q&A. Clinton does the press for Hillary in the month of February. Then she goes to the Berlin International Film Festival to share it with an even larger international audience.

Hillary will premiere on Hulu on March 6, 2020. This date is remarkable because it falls just after the first wave of primary elections in the US: large states such as California and Virginia have their democratic primaries on March 3, as do the home states of candidates Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont ).

Clinton refuses to endorse a specific candidate

Because of this timing, it does not seem like Clinton’s goal to encourage voters to choose a particular Democratic candidate. And she said so in a conversation with DeGeneres, in which she detailed her advice to all voters when making their decision.

“Vote for the person who you think can actually win in November. And the person who you think can rule our country. Because someone has to come in there and try to bring our country together and set us on the right path in the future and restore our democracy and our position in the world, “Clinton said.

Advertisement