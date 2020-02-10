Advertisement

Illustration: Soham Sen | The pressure

Congressman Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government and said it was “in the DNA” of the BJP and RSS to end the reservation policy. Parliament experienced a fierce exchange on Monday in response to last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the Uttarakhand Supreme Court ruling in 2012, ruling that reservations and promotion rates are not a fundamental right.

ThePrint asks: SC to reserve: Does politics prevent an objective review of the Indian quota for Dalits, OBCs?

Quotas ultimately violate the right to equality. We have to put competence back in the foreground, not just deprivation

Makarand R. Paranjape

Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study

The Indian Supreme Court has ruled that the reservation is not a fundamental right. As judges L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said: “There is no fundamental right that a person has to make a reservation on promotions.”

Caste is clearly an overlay, a social construct. Their elimination must also be part of a concerted social, political and economic action.

So how can a quota be a fundamental right? The existing six basic rights in the Indian constitution are: right to equality, right to freedom of religion, cultural and educational rights, right to freedom, right to constitutional remedies and right to exploitation.

What is the right to equality and the right to exploitation? It is precisely these rights that violate rather than maintain mechanical reservations.

The Supreme Court ruled that “it is up to the state government to decide whether reservations are required regarding appointment and promotion to public office.” That makes a lot of sense. From the point of view of the general public or the national good, a rethinking of reservations is essential.

We have to put competence back in the foreground. Not just deprivation. In this case, it is clear that it is primarily the policy that hinders an objective review of the Indian reservation policy.

Views are personal.

It was Congress that first argued against SC / ST quota in funding. Now it’s crying badly

Guru Prakash

Assistant professor at Patna University and visiting fellow of the India Foundation

Seven decades after independence, the Dalits still have no access to government posts, be it in academia, the media, bureaucracy or the judiciary. For example, there was no Dalit cabinet secretary in India and the community is also poorly represented at the level of vice chancellors at universities. These are important decision-making positions.

The Supreme Court in particular has brutally violated the constitutional principles of social justice because it, as an institution, lacks diversity. So far there was only one judge from the Dalit community at the Supreme Court – the former Supreme Judge K.G. Balakrishna. If so, you cannot expect the institution as a whole to be sensitive to the concerns of marginalized groups.

Regarding the Atrocities Prevention Act (SC and ST), the Supreme Court ruled that these empowerment measures had been misused. A popular uprising ensued, forcing the Narendra Modi government to intervene. Therefore, I believe that reservations at the level of transportation are fundamental in Indian democracy.

During my research, I found that it was the Congress government that was the first to make SC / ST’s reservations about promotions. And now that the Supreme Court has upheld the intervention led by the Congress government, the party complaining of a foul in Parliament is inappropriate.

Each faction should rise above close interests and review the reservation policy

Swadesh Singh

Assistant professor at Delhi University

Politics is an instrument of social change, and India must change its caste system fundamentally. This was the reason why Babasaheb Ambedkar introduced the idea of ​​reservation as a policy of positive action. So the reservation should remain without a doubt, but we need newer ways to implement guidelines for positive action.

For this we need an objective review of the Indian reservation policy, as it was implemented 70 years ago. However, in previous regulations, the SC / ST reservation was not properly implemented and the OBCs were not due. Jawaharlal Nehru did nothing for the welfare of the backward classes, and the governments of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi ensured that the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were kept only in the files.

It was ultimately a government that was not a member of Congress and that V.P. Singh and with outside support from the BJP, which implemented the OBC reservation.

There are countless government agencies in India, but more and more young people from vulnerable and marginalized areas with higher education cannot get through. India needs to ensure that ambitions are met by young people from different sections. Each faction should rise above their narrow interests, gain the confidence of the weaker sections and review the reservation policy.

Also read: Modi Govt’s job quota for “weaker” top castes: Desperate turnout or making wishes?

By Pia Krishnankutty, journalist at ThePrint

