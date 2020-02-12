Half December Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, gave an engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London that served as a preview for their wedding, now set on May 29. There were celebrities like Ellie Goulding and Robert de Niro and many royal relatives such as Kate Middleton‘S brother and sister, James and Pippa. Her father, Prince Andrew however, the party skipped, allegedly to prevent one of the other guests from being embarrassed after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein caused a new scandal. But now the plans for the very private wedding are known and it seems that Andrew has changed his mind. According to People, he is likely to make a toast to Beatrice’s wedding.

A source told the magazine that he would also walk her down the aisle, to keep it as normal as possible. “Andrew is likely to make a toast at the reception like any bride’s father,” the source said. “They will try to normalize this as much as possible.” The wedding will ultimately be smaller than the original pair, and they will not follow the tradition of a carriage procession.

In the months since the Epstein scandal led the duke to renounce his royal duties, he has had few public appearances, but he still participates in family activities behind the scenes. On Christmas morning, he went to church in Sandringham, but went to church early and skipped the annual family procession that was photographed. In recent weeks, he has become more comfortable in public. On Friday, he dined at the residence of the Chinese ambassador to Great Britain, with Beatrice and Edoardo as his guests.

Andrew’s toast to the wedding Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank In October 2018, a guide can be what you can expect when Beatrice’s big day passes. According to the Telegraph, his speech at that event discussed how the York family dog ​​was also called Jack, described the Barbie dolls of Beatrice and Eugenie and ended with a hug from his son-in-law, for which he said: “I have started doing something that I have never seen before have done before. “

Hey! reported that another penetrating anecdote found his way to the speech. A guest at the wedding said, “He talked about the challenges of cleaning up a teenager’s bedroom when he returned from the Falkland Islands as a naval officer. He thought he knew how to keep the shape of a ship, but try to do that in the bedroom of a teenage girl. “

A source came close last month Meghan Markle described her negative reaction to Andrew’s sense of humor towards the sun. “He wasn’t really hospitable to her,” the insider said. “He was stuffy and pompous. [He] continued to make terrible, childish jokes – which he seemed to find hilarious. “

Since Andrew’s disastrous interview has caused many of his problems, it may seem surprising that he wants to speak in front of a crowd. But if there is anything that we learned about Andrew in the aftermath of his chaotic last year, it is that he likes to double.

