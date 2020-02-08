Advertisement

Not too long ago, Game of Thrones fans stormed social media to complain that they could not see the action of Battle of Winterfell – the most comprehensive and hyped battle series of the HBO hit – because of the dark, tangled image on their TV -devices.

Two days later, the cinematographer of the episode defended his work. “Much of the problem is that many people don’t know how to properly tune their TVs,” Fabien Wagner told Wired UK. “Unfortunately, many people also watch it on small iPads, which in no way do justice to such a show … Game of Thrones is a film show and therefore you have to look at it as if you were in a cinema: in a darkened room. If you look at a night scene in a brightly lit room, that doesn’t help you to see the image properly. “

That kind of cinematic TV viewing experience is a romantic ideal. It is also an endangered species, especially with the upcoming launch of Quibi, a short-stream streaming platform designed for mobile devices – and mobile devices only.

Quibi introduced himself to the world on 2 February with a Super Bowl advertisement, in which he recommended the formula ‘quick bites, big stories’ and the programming with episodes ’10 minutes or less’. The founder of the platform, former head of Disney and DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his CEO, former Hewlett Packard chief Meg Whitman, have already collected a huge number of stars for Quibi, including Jennifer Lopez, Chance the Rapper, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba , Zac Efron, Tyra Banks, Naomi Watts, Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, and even Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

And make no mistake: Quibi is not supported on TV sets or even computer screens. “No one has created (premium) content that is native to, and only for, the phone,” Katzenberg said earlier by vulture. “We want to do one thing that nobody else does and see if we can really do great.”

Mobile technology has been pushing television for years, and for a while TV networks did everything they could to prevent viewers from wandering to their ‘second screens’ before those same networks capitulated for the trend and encouraged fans to live-tweet episodes . (#TGIT!) These days mobile wins the battle: research firm eMarketer reported in June that the amount of time Americans spend on their mobile devices has finally exceeded the amount of time they spend watching television. With that shift in mind, Quibi seems inevitable. If you cannot beat your mobile, you will become mobile.

Quibi does indeed seem a cunning business movement in this age of news overviews and social media stories and endless roles, all markers of our terrible concerns in the internet age. First-class video and technology have only become more popular in recent years. People have gone from yelling at mobile phone users to not shooting videos in landscape mode to designing televisions that rotate 90 degrees to show Instagram and TikTok videos in portrait mode.

In the meantime, filmmakers in another universe of the entertainment universe have long watched watching movies on smartphones. “There’s still something for me to be in a movie theater,” Spike Lee said in 2015. “I know it’s not a popular show, but as a filmmaker – we kill ourselves with editing. With lighting. With sound. .. it is heartbreaking. “

Martin Scorsese raged about the same number last year. “I would suggest, if you ever want to see one of my photos or most movies – please, don’t look at it on a phone.”

While the lines between cinema and television are blurring, the criticisms of these directors can be mapped out on the prospect of watching TV on telephones. Certainly, it’s a good way to spend time in a coffee shop or on a commuter commute – or while waiting for a bank robbery escape, as Quibi’s Super Bowl ad suggests – but the creative forces behind shows as cinematic as Game of Thrones, The Crown and Stranger Things would be justified if they don’t like to watch mobile TV. If they make TV shows that look just as good on a 60-foot screen as they do on a 60-inch screen, would nothing be lost in the translation to a 6-inch screen? The finely tuned cinematography, the elaborate production design, the detailed costumes – how many of these details would be lost on a screen that is small enough to fit in your pocket?

Interestingly, the Quibi buyer spends much of the change on each episode – “$ 6 million per hour is the top of what we invest in content,” Katzenberg previously revealed by vulture – so you’d think they’d want people to stream Quibi on screens large enough to show off that production value. Unless you know they bank on foldable smartphones.

Of course we don’t compare Quibi with the Night King. Quibi can coexist with traditional television and even complement it just like YouTube. But with the number of names in bold and behind the scenes talents that log in to make Quibi content, and with the ever-increasing demand for bite-sized content that can be consumed anywhere, anytime, it’s hard to imagine traditional TV suffering.

