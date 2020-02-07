Advertisement

At the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, we examine how popular film genres have changed over the generations.

What is a genre? The word is French and means type or category. There is no scientific method to assign a film to a genre. It started with the fact that filmmakers could easily cast and market their films.

Advertisement

Genre refers to recurring, repeating, and recognizable patterns, including themes, characters, or attitudes.

In the silent film era, many films began to fall into categories such as westerns, romance, and horror.

As filmmaking progressed, more fundamental genres emerged. The most important film genres are listed in the following table.

According to filmsite.org, a website for the evaluation of films and film history, films were only subjected to a genre analysis in the 1970s. All films fall into at least one main genre, although there are a number that are considered hybrids, with several overlapping subgenres (e.g. zombie romantic comedy) that identify them.

All of the nominees for the best images of the year have multiple genres and even more sub-genres, but what they all have in common is that they are dramas.

Genre bias?

It is no coincidence that every film nominated for the best picture this year is listed as a drama. A study by the entertainment news website Collider.com used data from the Internet Movie Database to find out which genre provided the best picture from 1928 to 2010.

Winners can have multiple genres.

Here are some of the results:

1. Drama: 74 of 413 nominated films have won. (17.9%)

2. Romance: 34 of 206 films nominated have won. (16.5%)

3rd Comedy: 14th of 98 films nominated won (14.3%)

4. Biography: 14th out of 67 nominated films (20.9%)

Note: In 2018, “The Shape of Water” was the winner of the best picture. The film could be divided into different genres, but is considered the first science fiction film to win the best picture.

Genre popularity

Data journalist Bo McCready created this table of popularity for 1910-2018 film genres based on the percentage of films released each year with the genre specified on IMDB. The charts show that comedy is the most published genre. Horror and documentary films have been made more and more frequently in recent years, while western and musical films have declined sharply since 1970. Horror and thriller films have also increased in recent decades.

Nominated for the best picture in 2019

Each has several genre lists in the IMDB. You will be shown how much money you have earned. Two Netflix films were only in the cinema a few weeks before they were streamed millions of times. Netflix has not released exact sums for this.

“Ford v Ferrari”

(Action, biography, drama)

Domestic box office: $ 111 million

Worldwide box office: $ 211 million

“The Irishman”

(Biography, crime, drama)

Domestic box office: N / A

Worldwide box office: $ 961,224

“Jojo Rabbit”

(Comedy, drama, war)

Domestic box office: $ 21.9 million

Worldwide box office: $ 30 million

“Joker”

(Crime, drama, thriller)

Domestic box office: $ 334 million

Worldwide box office: $ 1.06 billion

“Little woman”

(Drama, romance)

Domestic box office: $ 74 million

Worldwide box office: $ 107 million

“Marriage story”

(Comedy, drama, romance)

Domestic box office: N / A

Worldwide box office: USD 317,060

“1917”

(Drama, war)

Domestic box office: $ 39 million

Worldwide box office: $ 60 million

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

(Comedy, drama)

Domestic box office: $ 141 million

Worldwide box office: $ 372 million

“Parasite”

(Comedy, crime, drama)

Domestic box office: $ 25 million

Worldwide box office: $ 132 million

At the box office

This graphic from The-numbers.com shows the top market share of box office dollars between 1995 and 2020. Action and adventure have dominated since the late 1990s.

Sources: IMDB, Bo McCready ([email protected]), filmsite.org, Oscars.org, The-numbers.com, Collider.com

Advertisement