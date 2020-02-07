Advertisement

Illustration: Soham Sen

Former Prime Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are now booked under the Public Security Act. Omar Abdullah and Mufti were in pre-trial detention for less than six months after diluting Article 370. The chairman of the congress, P. Chidambaram, condemned her detention and described the PSA as “draconian”.

ThePrint asks: Former J & K CMs under PSA: Is the Government Taking Shortcuts Instead of Hard Political Engagement?

Modi Govt’s decision shows that the goal is to destroy the political contract between J&K and Indian Union

Arjimand Hussain Talib

Writer and columnist

There is little reason to book political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir under PSA. I don’t think the BJP understands that pulling these former CMs out of J & K’s political arena creates a risky vacuum and the democratic constituencies they represent become irrelevant.

This is not only a shortcut to avoid political engagement, but also a rash shortcut that continues to strangle democracy, fundamental political freedom and civil liberties in the region. This has to be seen in the context of the great political betrayal to which this political class was exposed immediately after the dilution of Article 370. In addition, these decisions do not contribute to a lasting political solution, peace and stability in the valley. It is important to recognize that these political leaders have worked towards sustainable peace in J&K through engagement, dialogue, consultation and democratic means of representation.

The Modi government may think that these measures may contain political disagreements or resistance in the short term, but in the medium and long term, this approach is simply not sustainable. The ruling party is using development as a veil of fog to advance its political agenda, which is said to undermine Kashmir’s cultural and political identity. This is the latest example of how it is committed to destroying the political contract between J&K and the Union of India.

Omar & Mehbooba must be adequately burdened if their cooperation with separatists is proven

Amit Raina

Speaker, Roots in Kashmir

The wheel of karma turns quickly. The PSA law, introduced by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah to silence his political opponents, is used today to silence his political heirs. The 1987 electoral fraud, the poisonous statements made by Omar and Mehbooba during the Amaranth dispute that led to protests and riots in J&K and the revival of terrorism in Kashmir are also facts that should not be ignored.

Unfortunately, the Narendra Modi government has left its strategy aside and taken a more tactical approach at J&K. The current view is that the Kashmiris are not too dismayed at the detention of these leaders, but it does not change the fact that the National Conference is still a major political force in the region, the same party that helped the Indian government to recover the political process in J&K during the peak of the militancy in 1996.

The solution to any political problem, as violent as it may be, is to involve all areas of political thought, especially those that still have a significant following. However, if it is true that the Muftis and Abdullahs worked with separatists, they must be properly charged with their crimes.

In addition, the Modi government must have a clear plan for the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the region. Arbitrary thinking will not help the problem, it will only make it worse.

BJP wants to impose its conditions on J&K politics and sees these leaders as obstacles

Khalid Shah

Associate Fellow, ORF

The Narendra Modi government, acting with an iron fist after watering down Article 370, does not appear to have a political endgame in Kashmir. After a successful security operation, there are no plans for development or political engagement in the valley.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were strangely booked due to a law that is often used against stone furs and separatists. The judicial review only takes three months.

It is clear that the BJP is taking revenge on these leaders for its earlier statements about the Modi government and is using various delaying tactics to avoid constructive dialogue. If statements are the metric to judge whether a person is a threat to public security, I believe a large number of BJP leaders should be behind bars.

I think the ruling party wants to set its terms for policy making in J&K and see these leaders as obstacles. The valley suffered. There is little political activity on the ground, even though J&K has been transformed into a Union territory, and I don’t see any elections coming soon. The BJP was supposed to learn from the fraudulent election of Jammu and Kashmir in 1987, which had serious ramifications in the region.

The government must take a bottom-up approach to Kashmiri politics. Leadership must not be exercised on people

Aarti Tikoo Singh

Editor for Foreign and Strategic Affairs, IANS

Jammu and Kashmir, now an area of ​​the trade unions, have never been a state where politics were conducted under normal conditions. Over the past 30 years, Kashmir has become a permanent theater of war for Pakistan, where methods of dialogue and negotiation are different than in any other part of India.

With the watering down of Article 370, Kashmir’s socio-political momentum was reset after decades of violence and terror. Although India congratulated itself on its electoral democracy in Kashmir, it was not normal. Democratic politics, accompanied by constant violence, cannot bring normal results.

The Indian government must take a bottom-up approach to valley politics. Leadership must be organic and must not be imposed on the Kashmiri people. From this point of view, panchayat elections are the right way. That is the really hard political commitment.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under PSA for their provocative statements to repeal Article 370.

PSA shows that BJP is afraid to see these leaders politically and democratically on the ground

Noor Ahmed Baba

Professor at the Central University of Kashmir

There is no legal or political justification for the measures against the former Prime Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – people who are anchored in both Kashmiri and Delhi politics. These leaders were the symbols of the Indian state in the then state.

Omar was indeed very popular during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he briefly served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Mufti and Farooq were also deeply involved in mainstream politics. Both were once allied with the BJP. If these leaders could be trusted to represent India, why are they now treated like separatists?

The BJP seems to be afraid to face the local leaders politically and democratically. The party’s decision to book it under the Public Security Act (PSA) shows some concern that the Modi government has about its decisions about Kashmir, particularly about the abolition of J & K’s special status instead opted for the avoidance policy.

Development in Kashmir has also taken a back seat due to the tense political atmosphere in Delhi. The focus of development is education, which has suffered a severe blow since August 5, 2019. Participatory politics is another factor that has been hampered by the use of draconian laws such as the PSA to prolong the detention of mainstream leaders in the valley.

