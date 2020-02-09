Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ composite

Dog the bounty hunter no longer lives under the same roof as Moon angell … we found out that she packed her things and moved out of his house.

Sources near Dog tell TMZ … Dog and Moon got together for a deep conversation this week and he thanked her for everything she has done for him since his wife Beth Chapmanpasses. Dog told Moon he was ready to move on and she saw the writing on the wall – time for her to move out.

According to our sources, Dog and Moon understood that living with him was only temporary. She originally moved in to become his support system. She helped throughout the house and organized his life afterwards Beth’s death left a huge void.

It’s not as bad as it sounds … We were told that it was only natural for Moon to leave, they are still in good shape – despite some family problems with their TV proposal – and Dog is grateful for everything she did.

As you know … they revealed on Dr. oz Moon had replaced Beth’s clothes with her own things when she moved in. It was a painful transition for Dog, but he knew it had to happen.

According to our sources, Dog fills the empty closet with his own things. He feels better and is focused and excited about the future, hoping for a day Return to television, We were told that he no longer has Suicidal thoughts either.

Moon is gone, but she’s not going to the mountains … we found out she’ll stay in Colorado if Dog needs her support again.

