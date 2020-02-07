Advertisement

Race: Dogue de Bordeaux (French mastiff)

Age: 3-4 years

Gender: Castrated man

Size: 105 pounds

The Brick Story: Brick is fairly small for a mastiff and only weighs 105 pounds. Another 5 to 10 pounds would look good for him. He is cute, slow and oh so cute. He’s a little shy about new people, but very loving when he meets you. Unfortunately, a lump on his snout has been diagnosed as a type of cancer that is known to recur. Therefore, the user must keep an eye on the area to detect signs of regrowth. However, the edges were good and all of the mass was removed. Pups and Pals chose not to irradiate due to the location of the growth near his eye and the possibility of damaging the skin. Brick would do best with an experienced owner without small dogs. He could agree with a soft, big bitch.

Adoption fee: $ 250

Adoption procedure: The full adoption process and application can be found on the Pups and Pals website at pupsandpals.net. An application is required before a visit to Brick is planned. You can also view Brick’s biography and other photos on the website. If you have any questions about Brick that are not answered on the website, call 562-713-5103. Pups and Pals has other dogs if Brick doesn’t suit you perfectly.

