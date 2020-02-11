Advertisement

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has made plans to reduce the original sentencing recommendation for President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone, in the face of criticism from the President and senior officials, according to a Fox News report.

On Monday, U.S. prosecutors asked judge Amy Berman Jackson to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses. Stone was found guilty in November of allegations related to his efforts to avoid the President’s embarrassment at investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to prosecutors, a seven to nine-year sentence for Stone would “send the message that tampering with a witness, obstruction of the judiciary, and lies in a congressional investigation into matters of critical national importance are not frivolous crimes. “

A Justice Department official spoke to Fox News, saying the Ministry was “shocked” at the prosecutor’s request.

“The department was shocked to see the condemnation recommendation in the Stone case file last night,” the DOJ official told Fox News. “The conviction recommendation was not what the department had been told.”

The unnamed source added, “The department sees seven to nine years as extreme, exaggerated, and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s crimes.”

Trump criticized the prosecutor’s recommendation in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

"This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump wrote.

Trump also shared tweets from other users who were concerned about the prosecutor’s recommendation. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2020.

