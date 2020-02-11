Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa, the notable quarterback in Alabama who will further evaluate the Miami Dolphins later this month, received some encouraging news on his way to recovering from a serious hip injury two months before the 2020 NFL tour.

NFL Network reported Monday, referring to sources, that the three-month CT scan of Tagovailoa on his hip was “as positive as possible.” His hip fracture is healed and his range of movement is good, according to the report.

“It will probably take another month before he is released for football activities,” the report also said about the hip of Tagovailoa, which he dislocated and sustained a posterior wall fracture in mid-November.

The injury update is a good omen for Tagovailoa, who hopes to perform pro-day training for NFL teams at the end of March or early April before the draft, which starts in Las Vegas on April 23.

Like many other NFL teams, the dolphins have not formally met Tagovailoa, despite the dynamic quarterback who spent much of the Super Bowl week in Miami two weeks ago, where he and dolphin owner Steve Ross attended an event together .

The next step for Tagovailoa is coming later this month at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, where he will undergo a series of health evaluations for team doctors while formally meeting teams while the design process launches.

If Tagovailoa continues to improve and illuminates the minds of some NFL executives, Tagovailoa could be firmly positioned to be one of the first five choices.

The dolphins own the No. 5 selection and are linked by many national football writers by Tagockailoa in many false versions. In order for a player like Tagovailoa to land, the Dolphins may have to make a trip of the day to the Top 3.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick. With the second pick, the Washington Redskins are likely to take Ohio State’s defensive end to Chase Young.

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants also choose the dolphins, while the Los Angeles Chargers have the sixth choice.

Together with the dolphins, the chargers and lions could also be in the mix for a quarterback.

The Chargers officially said goodbye to the old quarterback Philip Rivers on Monday, who is now a free agent. Although Los Angeles has Tyrod Taylor in the rankings, it can also switch to the Top 5 to land its next potential starting quarterback where players like Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert from Oregon can play.

The lions, perhaps the most tempting trading partner for the dolphins or another team who want to set up a quarterback early, can also be in the mix for a player on the position. Detroit could choose to continue this offseason from old starter Matthew Stafford. The lions can easily use their No. 3 pick, or receive another pick in exchange for the third pick, to set up a quarterback.

The new NFL competition year starts in March, where free agency and trade will probably arrange part of the quarterback chatter with quarterbacks such as Rivers, Stafford and New England Patriots star Tom Brady before the April draft.

The dolphins, with quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37, and Josh Rosen on the roster, were able to make several major moves this season while Miami continues its extensive rebuild.

