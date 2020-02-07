Advertisement

Jon Jones is undoubtedly the king of light heavyweights, if not the greatest mixed martial artist who ever graced the octagon.

The champion has raised his hand in 19 wins, most in UFC light heavyweight history. He has never been technically beaten in the cage and only lost once due to disqualification.

On Saturday, Jones is aiming for his eleventh successful title defense, which would be a UFC record for middleweight legend Anderson Silva.

Dominick Reyes will be in his 13th professional fight in the other corner. Period.

So how come the former football star from Hesperia High, who fought for the Hoosier Fight Club title in Indiana three years ago, catapulted himself into the title fight at UFC 247 in Houston?

“I was really careful. I took care of my body. I paid attention to my development as a fighter. I have no idea where I am and where I am and where I need to grow,” said Reyes (12-0) last week in an exclusive interview.

“I spent my whole life on it. I have no children. I have no wife. On purpose, you know? 30 years old and my baby is about to be awarded the UFC title. That’s all. It was all.”

Much has been achieved recently when Reyes claims Jones beat several strikers and wrestlers – indeed a who’s who of some of the best fighters of all time, including Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Quinton Jackson , Ryan Bader and Shogun Rua – but has never fought an athlete.

Jones (24-1, 1 NC) mocked Reyes on Twitter and called it “probably the stupidest thing I’ve heard in a while.”

Reyes explained it like this: “So many things in my life that have led to it. So many little things, so many subtleties, and they don’t understand it. “Oh no, you are an athlete.” No, that’s not the point. I am trying to say that I have taken over the skills that I have acquired in all of these other sports and am applying them directly to my struggle. ”

Space awareness is one of the facets of football that, according to Reyes, has gone into his new sport. Football is about angles, he says, and the champion calls it one of Reyes’ strengths.

“I think he looks very good when he’s ready to shoot his left hand. It takes years of experience,” said Jones, 32, during a conference call on Monday. “And then he does a really good job of getting himself into it overthrowing his strikes, disregarding people’s rights or countering people’s rights, taking revenge with his own left hook or straight left, “I think that’s very nice.”

The skills and physical characteristics are there. For Reyes it is more important how he developed the mindset to reach the peak of his career.

football mentality

While some fighters like Jones made their way to greatness on high school and college wrestling mats, Reyes only wrote in wrestling at Hesperia High.

He was an all-star pitcher who also played First Base and Center Field before leaving the high school baseball team prematurely due to what he called politics.

Football was Reyes’ game. He was a two-time all-CIF pick and two-time all-conference player and a four-year starter at 6-foot-4 in safety for Stony Brook in New York.

Stony Brook’s coaches told Reyes they thought he was a better recipient. However, Reyes knew which position felt better.

“I love beating people. My passion is reading these crimes, breaking them down and destroying people, ”said Reyes. “I met recipients and counterparts and just felt them like this:” I don’t want the ball anymore. “The same goes for the cage. I’ve met people and you feel it. They don’t want it.”

Reyes was as talented as he was on the field when he knew his coaches were always looking for new talent. And that talent was always after Reyes’ job.

Reyes knew that he had to be prepared to profile as a defense quarterback.

He satiated his urge by thinking about films and videos – which has continued in his MMA career.

“There are so many different little things that people do. So many different little stories, different ways of how people move, different ways of how you move,” said Reyes. “Look at yourself. Find out where yours are Holes are. I think that’s why I’ve developed so much because I’ve studied this film and am able to make these small adjustments. ”

MAMBA-MENTALITY

Reyes grew up 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles and had two teams: the Dodgers and the Lakers.

The legend of the late Lakers, Kobe Bryant, was one of his favorites, not only because of his size on the pitch, but also because of his will and ambition.

“A large part of my athletic career is designed according to this – just grinding. Working hard and winning is everything. Get out there and earn it, ”said Reyes about Bryant, whom he hopefully wants to honor by wearing his Lakers shirt for his Saturday night strike.

“It is very tragic. He has left this legacy behind and I intend to honor it with my performance.”

Reyes knows his way around. Despite all of its athletic awards, college coaches did not book flights to Ontario and attempted to climb the 15 freeway.

He spent much of 2008 – the same year Jones made his UFC debut – meeting with his school advisor and marketing himself. As much as his family wanted to help, Reyes was determined to be the first person on either side of his family to attend college.

“I had to send out my own film. My trainer didn’t send me a film, ”said Reyes. “I literally earned (the hell) my scholarship.”

Reyes changed his New Year year before holding out for four years in the defensive field of the Seawolves. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, he also wanted to get his diploma in information systems.

His last year was the most challenging of all. The day only has so much time to watch films, to train, to practice and to browse through a computer program and to find the one error in the system.

“Here is a program, it consists of 3,000 to 4,000 lines of code. Find the bug,” Reyes recalled. “And I still had to find the mistake in the team I’m playing against this week. I’m still watching movies. Where’s the mistake?

“This guy has a clue, or this guy does, or if they do, they play this piece every time. A little bit the same. Attention to detail is my biggest thing. It’s about understanding patterns and then breaking patterns. That is what fighting means. ”

CHAMPIONSHIP MENTALITY

After graduating in 2013, Reyes was disappointed not to have received a single invitation to an NFL training camp. He returned to Victor Valley and worked on construction for three years. “I made $ 10,000, $ 10,000, and $ 12,000. I didn’t make any money, man. My life was not easy, “he said.

He graduated from IT and became a technical support specialist at Oak Hills High in the Hesperia Unified School District. And he stayed in shape and trained MMA in his brother’s gym, the Combat Cage Academy in Victorville.

Reyes took a 5-0 lead as an amateur and became a two-time U of MMA champion before becoming a professional just over five years ago. He won the Hoosier Fight Club title almost exactly three years ago – “The only title I’ve ever won other than my amateur title,” he said – before he went viral four months later.

At LFA 13 at the Los Angeles-Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, Reyes caught Jordan Powell boating and left him cold with a kick on the head that triggered the ESPN SportsCenter.

Five days later, UFC called Reyes and asked if he wanted to fight in ten days. This was the start of his 6-0 run – with four wins and two decisions over 33 months – to win the title.

Jones likes the fact that Reyes has a perfect record.

“I think there is something special about me when I fight undefeated boys,” said Jones, noting that he had beaten undefeated fighters like Cormier, his top nemesis, and Bader, the current Bellator double champion. “It definitely gets more out of fighting someone who’s never been defeated. So Dominick has the attitude of being superior. And it will feel great when he experiences a defeat for the first time.”

Reyes, of course, sees it differently. He believes in his abilities, calls them a gift from God and says that he maximized everything he could.

Jones, he says, didn’t. Reyes admits his opponent’s crazy athleticism – not to mention his 1.80 m wing span on his 1.80 m (6 foot) frame. However, he is not described as a faulty champion for his personal and professional violations.

“People are a little tired of him. Ten years (crap), man, ”said Reyes. “And all people feel the change. You feel it. We all feel it. Everyone feels the same. I keep getting messages: ‘Get this guy out. He does not deserve it. “It’s time now.”

Reyes says he has saved the life of a champion, a belt, or no belt at all, and will do anything to win. But he will do it right, as he always did.

Through courage and determination and the right mentality.

“It’s the way you live your life, the way you do things, it’s your focus, your attention to detail, your respect for the game and the sport,” he said. “Being a champion doesn’t just mean pulling the belt. Yes, it solidifies it, but I’m ready to take my place on the throne, man.”

UFC 247

Main Event: Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (24-1, 1 NC) against Dominick Reyes (12-0)

When: Saturday

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

How to see: PPV over ESPN +

