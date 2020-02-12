Advertisement

President Donald Trump accused Special Advisor Robert Müller of lying to Congress on Wednesday.

“Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!” Trump wrote on Twitter, thanking Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening to reduce the recommended sentence for political activist Roger Stone.

It was unclear what part of Müller’s statement Trump was referring to.

“We congratulate Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was completely out of control and perhaps shouldn’t even have been brought,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The evidence now clearly shows that the Müller fraud was improperly brought and stained.”

In November, Stone was found guilty of seven cases, including disability, witness manipulation, and congressional lies.

Trump was outraged after learning that Justice Department attorney Stone had recommended seven to nine years in prison.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. Can’t allow this judicial error! “

The Justice Department submitted a new conviction recommendation for 87 to 108 months on Tuesday, which the prosecutors overruled in the case.

The four prosecutors withdrew from the Stone case in protest.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2020.

