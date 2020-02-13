MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Rafael Nadal is one of the best tennis players in the world

The White House is planned to have the King and Queen of Spain as guests

Donald Trump wants Nadal as part of the guests

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players in the world. He is a 19-time Grand Slam champion and is one major way to tie Roger Federer. Nadal and Federer recently ended their exhibition match in Cape Town on behalf of the Roger Federer Foundation.

This was a break from Nadal’s usual tennis training, as the practice match showed great personalities, such as TV presenter Trevor Noah and Billionaire Bill Gates. With big names mixed with Nadal, another global personality requested the presence of the Spaniard.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, will meet the king of Spain on April 21, 2020. The first pair welcomes King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House. Per publication by the White House through CNN’s report, the purpose of the trip is to “reaffirm our commitments to jointly address today’s global challenges.” With this, Nadal was mentioned as someone who wanted to invite Trump by ABC for this visit to Spain.

The president of the United States is a fan of the sport and loves Nadal. In a report in 2017, Trump said that Nadal was his favorite athlete. Do you know who my favorite sportsman is? Rafael Nadal. I love Rafa. He is a man who always wants to win. He is a winner, “Trump said

Although there is still no word about Rafael Nadal’s acceptance of the invitation, the current World Number 2 will focus on playing in the coming months. The ATP schedule is packed and this includes the Monte-Carlo Masters in April. This can coincide with the schedule of the White House dinner.

Nadal is known as the King of Clay and the Monte-Carlo Masters is a good warm-up tournament for the Roland Garros. The French Open is Nadal’s best tournament where he is seen as an unstoppable force. He probably takes all training days or tournaments for the major as a top priority. The Monte-Carlo Masters is an opportunity that players can take advantage of to get used to the pace of the clay court.

