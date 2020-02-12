Advertisement

President Donald Trump had no serious main opponent for 2020, but Republican voters flocked to support him in New Hampshire Republican primary school.

With 86 percent, Trump won 117,462 votes in the New Hampshire Republican Primary, more than double the 49,080 voters who voted for former President Barack Obama in the New Hampshire Primary in 2012.

Advertisement

“The enthusiasm for Donald Trump is on the stage!” Wrote Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter.

“President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary votes of all incumbent presidents running for reelection in the past four decades,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night when the results of the New Hampshire Primary became known.

The enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump goes through the roof!

With around 70% of the districts reported, President Trump has outperformed the New Hampshire Primary votes of all incumbent presidents who ran for reelection in the past four decades.

– Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 12, 2020

Here is the record for previous presidents:

President Donald Trump in 2020: 110,717

President Barack Obama in 2012: 49,080

President George W. Bush in 2004: 52,962

President Bill Clinton in 1996: 76,797

Trump seemed happy with the numbers.

“Wouldn’t it be a great story that I would have received more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president in either party in the history of this great state?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not an insignificant fact!”

He also thanked Parscale for the record support.

Thank you very much Brad! https://t.co/qv4qcj704y

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The Trump campaign made a statement after the primaries found that they were ready for any Democrat who won the main race in 2020.

The statement read:

The history of the Democrats in New Hampshire is the continuing dominance of great socialist government policies and the success of its flag bearer Bernie Sanders. No matter which Democrats ultimately emerge from their month-long dumpster fire from a primary process, we know that President Trump’s success story and optimistic view of the future will be unlike Democrats and their socialist, work-killing agenda.

Advertisement