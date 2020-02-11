Advertisement

The US President’s tour will strengthen strategic relationships. India-US trade agreement high on the agenda.

New Delhi: Both India and the United States officially announced on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, would be in India two days later on February 24 and 25. The first American couple will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat during their visit.

The U.S. also said in its statement that both Prime Minister Modi and President Trump had spoken to each other over the weekend. Both countries said in separate statements that the visit would strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States. It is speculated that a trade agreement could also be signed during the visit, which will become music for the US President on the way to his national re-election.

Advertisement

In a statement, the MEA said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, His Excellency Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will make a state visit to India on February 24 and 25, 2020. This is the President’s first visit to India. During the visit, President Trump and the First Lady will participate in official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and interact with a broad cross-section of Indian society. “

The MEA added: “The global strategic partnership between India and the USA is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding and is characterized by warmth and friendship between the peoples of both countries. The relationship has evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, making significant progress in all areas, including trade, defense, counter-terrorism, energy, regional and global coordination, and interpersonal relationships. The visit gives the two heads of state and government the opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations and further strengthen our strategic partnership. “

In its statement, the White House said: “President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, 2020. The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, who are Prime Minister Modi’s homeland of Gujarat, and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement. During a phone call, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the trip would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India and highlight the strong and lasting ties between the American and Indian people. “

end of

Advertisement