President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend the famous Daytona 500 NASCAR race on Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the FAA told DeLand Airport that there was a high possibility that President Trump would fly to the area to take part in the 62nd annual race.

The White House did not confirm the visit in response to a request from Breitbart News.

The last time a president attended a NASCAR race was President George W. Bush in 2004.

The president praised NASCAR and his fans when he honored champion Joey Logano in April 2019.

“NASCAR is not only an exciting demonstration of skill and strength, but also a celebration of the American spirit. So true, ”said Trump. “No matter who wins the race, you never forget what is important: God, family and country. And nobody embodies this more than you, I tell you. “

In 2018, Trump praised the NACAR drivers for standing for the national anthem.

“One thing I do know about NASCAR actually stands for playing the national anthem,” he said. “Right? You do indeed.”

