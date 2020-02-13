According to a new poll, President Donald Trump in Alabama is expected to beat five leading Democrats in double digits if voters cast their vote in the November presidential election.

The poll, published by WBRC and conducted by the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy company, found that the president had a strong lead over leaders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and former leaders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

It was also found that Trump had a two-digit lead over former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who, despite his late participation in the 2020 race, did best against the commander-in-chief.

The Alabama poll found a 14-point gap between the billionaire and the commander-in-chief, with Trump at 54 percent and Bloomberg at 40 percent.

For comparison, Sen. Warren of Massachusetts and the President were 27 points ahead, while 23 points separated their progressive rival Sen. Sanders and Trump.

The moderate candidates Buttigieg and Biden voted slightly better in Yellowhammer State, with the commander-in-chief defeating them by 21 and 20 points, respectively.

While the headline results from the WBRC / Alabama Daily News poll on the deep red state are unlikely to be a shock, it should be noted that all five candidates in the Republican stronghold are expected to do better than Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The former Secretary of State lost the Alabama race a little less than 28 points, a six point lead over that between former President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in 2012.

Newsweek has asked Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy to comment on their survey and will update it with every response.

A total of 625 registered voters in Alabama were surveyed for the poll, which has an error rate of four points.

The results of the Yellowhammer State poll came a day after a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Monday found that every top democratic candidate led President Trump in head-to-head battles.

Bloomberg did better than Trump’s main rivals with nine points between himself and Trump, while only four points separated the commander-in-chief from Buttigieg and Warren.

Quinnipiac University data also showed that Senator Sanders was eight points ahead of former vice president Biden seven points ahead of the president.

“Is the Bloomberg camp preparing the white horse to ride to the rescue? Maybe not yet, but without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, it is suddenly a shadow over the primary field,” said Tim Malloy, an analyst at Quinnipiac, in one release.