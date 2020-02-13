According to a new poll, President Donald Trump in Alabama is expected to beat five leading Democrats in double digits if voters cast their vote in the November presidential election.

The poll, published by WBRC and conducted by the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy company, found that the president had a strong lead over leaders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and former leaders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

It was also found that Trump had a two-digit lead over former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who, despite his late participation in the 2020 race, did best against the commander-in-chief.

The Alabama poll found a 14-point gap between the billionaire and the commander-in-chief, with Trump at 54 percent and Bloomberg at 40 percent.

For comparison, Sen. Warren of Massachusetts and the President were 27 points ahead, while 23 points separated their progressive rival Sen. Sanders and Trump.

The moderate candidates Buttigieg and Biden voted slightly better in Yellowhammer State, with the commander-in-chief defeating them by 21 and 20 points, respectively.

While the headline results from the WBRC / Alabama Daily News poll on the deep red state are unlikely to be a shock, it should be noted that all five candidates in the Republican stronghold are expected to do better than Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

