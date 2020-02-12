Advertisement

US President Donald Trump is thrilled with the “millions” of people he is expecting to see on the way from Ahmedabad Airport to the venue of a public rally he is likely to host with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he travels to India First this month Lady Melania Trump.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Monday, saying that Modi said to him – probably during a phone call last weekend when they were talking about the upcoming visit – “We will have millions and millions of people. He believes we will only take 5-7 million people from the airport to the new stadium. “The stadium in question is the Motera cricket stadium. It is under construction, will be the venue for the rally and, once completed, will be the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Trump called Modi a “friend of mine” and a “great gentleman” and was amazed at the amount he expected. He likes to talk about the size of his rallies and was impressed by the 50,000 that surfaced for the Howdy Modi event that the two leading politicians addressed in Houston last September. The US president watched the stadium closely and knew it was under construction.

Prime Minister Modi soon followed on Twitter and assured the President that an “unforgettable welcome” was waiting for him and the First Lady. “Very pleased that @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on February 24th and 25th. India will give our esteemed guests an unforgettable welcome. “

“This visit is a very special one and will further strengthen the friendship between India and the United States,” he added. In another post, he said that the two countries “share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations work together extensively on a variety of issues. A solid friendship between our nations is not only beneficial for our citizens, but also for the whole world. “

According to officials from both sides, the two heads of state and government have established a personal relationship during frequent meetings and telephone calls. They may have met at least four times since modes were re-elected last summer. They spoke last weekend, the White House said in a statement on Monday announcing the visit.

President Trump and the First Lady will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi, and will make a short stopover in Agra on the way home, the people familiar with the discussions said. The exact itinerary of the visit will be announced closer to the date, with further details of the rally and meetings.

President Trump is most likely to be pleased with the rally he asked for, according to the previously cited people, who were impressed with Howdy Modi’s turnout. He may have the upcoming November elections in mind when he needs every small and large electoral group to win a second term.

Indian Americans are a tiny, but extremely wealthy and increasingly influential minority. They have traditionally voted democratically, but have been moving towards the Republican party in recent years, and Trump could speed up the process by trying to reach them, starting in October 2016 when he became a major party’s first presidential candidate Rally to be addressed only by Indian Americans. And the rally in Gujarat would be another, much bigger event for Indian Americans, many of whom are from Gujarat.

