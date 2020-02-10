Advertisement

President Donald Trump was optimistic that the spring heat in China would ultimately wipe out the corona virus that is currently devastating the country.

“Now is the virus we’re talking about … you know a lot of people think it disappears with the heat in April when the heat comes in, usually it disappears in April,” Trump said during a meeting with the white man House governors on Monday.

The virus killed 97 people in China on Sunday, killing 910 people worldwide.

There are currently only twelve cases of coronavirus in the United States.

President Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and was optimistic that the Chinese head of state could successfully eradicate the virus.

“There is great discipline in China because President Xi is emphatically leading a very successful operation,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are working closely with China to help!”

On January 31, the president issued a ban on foreigners who had traveled to China in the past two weeks.

