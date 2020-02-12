The first US couple will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad during their visit.

New Delhi: To arouse anticipation and excitement about his upcoming visit to India later this month, US President Donald Trump has pointed out that his country could sign a trade agreement with India if it is the “right” one, and that it is “five to.” seven million ”people in Ahmedabad welcomed him there in the newly built massive Motera Cricket Stadium. There is speculation that President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak together before a major public rally. Commenting on the recent controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Law in India and the concerns raised previously by the United States, Mr. Modi tweeted that both nations had committed to “democracy and pluralism” and added added that President Trump and his wife Melania would receive an “unforgettable welcome” from the Indian people.

Both India and the United States officially announced on Tuesday that the U.S. President, accompanied by the First Lady, would make a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. The first US couple will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad during their visit.

The U.S. also said in its statement that both Mr. Modi and President Trump had spoken to each other over the weekend.

According to reports from the United States, President Trump was quoted on Tuesday evening (Wednesday IST) as saying, “You (Indians) want to do something and we’ll see … if we can make the right deal, (we) will. “The US President was further quoted in comments to the US media:” I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. He believes that we will only have 5-7 million people from the airport to the new stadium. “

In an easier way, perhaps in relation to the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston, Texas last year to welcome Mr. Modi to the United States, President Trump – who spoke at this rally – also joined quoted as saying, “When we have 50,000 people. I will not feel so good We will only have five to seven million people

from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad). And you know that it is the largest stadium in the world. You build it now. It is almost finished and the largest in the world. “

He praised Mr. Modi and added: “I look forward to going to India. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He is a great gentleman. “After President Trump’s comments, Mr. Modi tweeted:” Very pleased that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS (President Trump and his wife Melania) will be visiting India on February 24th and 25th. India will give our esteemed guests an unforgettable welcome. This visit is very special and will make a great contribution to further strengthening the friendship between India and the United States. “

Mr. Modi added: “India and the United States share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations work together extensively on a variety of issues. A solid friendship between our nations is not only beneficial for our citizens, but also for the whole world. “

Both countries said in separate statements on Tuesday that the visit would strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States. There is speculation that a trade agreement could also be signed during the visit, which will be music for the US President if he sets off on his national reelection campaign.

