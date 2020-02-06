Advertisement

President Donald Trump released a devastating video criticizing Mitt Romney after the Utah senator voted to indict him as president.

“Smooth, slippery, furtive Mitt Romney fooled us,” says the narrator of the anti-Romney video about pictures of Mitt Romney in sunglasses.

The video reminded Trump supporters that Romney was visiting the president for the first time after his election, trying to win Trump’s favor to be appointed Secretary of State.

pic.twitter.com/FIg1SYtJcy

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

“He pretended to be a Republican and tried to infiltrate Trump’s government as a foreign minister,” the narrator continues. “Now his cover is blown up.”

The video calls Romney a “democratic insider tip” and reminds viewers that he did not hit President Obama in 2012.

The video then reminds fans of Trump’s ultimate win against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Romney cited his belief and said Wednesday in the Senate that he felt Trump was guilty and deserved to be charged.

“I swore an oath to God to practice impartial justice. I am deeply religious, ”he said. “My belief is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before God as enormously logical. “

Romney was the only Republican in the Senate to vote for impeachment.

