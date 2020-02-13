President Donald Trump defended Mike Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy during a debate with Hillary Clinton, saying it has an “enormous impact” on New York City security.

Speaking directly to the former Foreign Secretary prior to the 2016 presidential election, President Trump said the effects of stop-and-frisk had been “incredibly incredible” under former New York Mayor Bloomberg.

During the race, it was also widely reported that the New York real estate mogul said he would implement or support stop-and-frisk as commander in chief.

The Beat with Ari Melber of MSNBC reissued a clip of Trump’s defense of Stop-and-Frisk last night when Bloomberg was criticized at a conversation in 2015 for justifying politics.

Donald Trump gestures during the presidential debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The main democratic candidate and ex-mayor spoke on Monday at the Aspen Institute in a clip that had reappeared on social media. He said he had “all police officers in minority quarters” and later added, “Why did we do that? Because everyone is there.” Is crime. “

In a statement to his 2015 comments, Bloomberg said he “inherited” the stop-and-frisk policy, but also apologized and added that he should have cut it “faster and earlier.”

Shortly after the ex-mayor’s clip of the Aspen Institute’s conversation surfaced, President Trump called Bloomberg “a total racist” in a tweet that he later deleted.

In a September 2016 debate with Clinton that was retransmitted by MSNBC and transcribed by the Washington Post, President Trump said: “We had 2,200 murders in New York City, and stop-and-frisk up to 500 murders. Five hundred Murders are a lot of murders. “

WATCH: During a 2016 presidential debate, Trump defended Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy, arguing that the policy had “a huge impact on New York City security.” pic.twitter.com/ulNH0nOuaX

– TheBeat with Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri), February 13, 2020

“And (stop-and-frisk) was continued by Mayor Bloomberg,” added the then presidential candidate. “And it was ended by the current mayor. But stop-and-frisk had a huge impact on New York City’s security. Incredible.

“So when you say that it has no effect, it has really had an impact. It has had a very, very great impact.”

Newsweek has asked the Trump 2020 re-election campaign for a comment and will update this article with every response.

#BloombergIsRacist trends for revived clips from billionaire comments

Continue reading

The president is not the only public figure Bloomberg has criticized for his previous defense of stop-and-frisk.

After the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist was announced on Twitter on Tuesday, former Mayor candidate of New York City, Cynthia Nixon, told the billionaire that his stop-and-frisk defense in 2015 was “gross”.

“This untested, non-apologetic racism disqualifies you from running for president,” added the actress.

Bloomberg’s own news network also reported that New York Democratic MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the former mayor “decimated many families” with the stop-and-frisk approach to police work.

In a statement in which he both attacked President Trump and apologized for the policy, Bloomberg said: “I inherited the police practice of stop-and-frisk, and as part of our effort to stop gun violence, it was overused. When I left office, I cut it by 95%, but I should have done it faster and earlier.

“I regret this and apologize – and have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the ramifications for the black and Latin American communities.”